wdayradionow.com
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Fire knocks down vehicle blaze
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. knocked down a car blaze on Saturday. In the 1900 Block off Main Ave. E., crews found a truck and an attached camper on fire. This was around 11:30 a.m., and crews were able to contain the fire...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Gunshot victim seriously injured following incident near downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An investigation is underway following a Friday night shooting in Fargo. Authorities responded to the 600 block of Main Ave at 9:36 p.m and found a male gunshot victim with serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital was undergoing surgery, according to a statement released to WDAY Radio. Officers say the victim and the suspect knew each, and the incident was caused because of an "altercation" between them.
kvrr.com
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
Times-Online
Flat tire causes motorcycle accident west of VC
A Wyoming man was injured in a motorcycle crash some six miles west of Valley City, according to a release issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department and Barnes County Ambulance responded to the incident. According to the release, a 2006 Honda motorcycle was...
wdayradionow.com
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
wdayradionow.com
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida
FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
kfgo.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
wdayradionow.com
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-01-22 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by veteran attorneys Jessica Foss and John Williams with the Fredrickson - Byron law firm in Fargo, North Dakota. Jessica and John share invaluable insight into the need for properly structuring your farm land operation and ownership entity, risk management strategies and Estate and Trust planning recommendations.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
newsdakota.com
2022 Hi Liner Homecoming Parade Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a great week for the Hi Liner Homecoming. Lots of great memories to cherish for many this past week. The light rain didn’t dampen the spirit of the Homecoming Parade. The Hi-Liner football team moved to 6-0 this season with a 40 to 6 victory over Wahpeton at Hanna Field on Friday, September 30th. Go Hi Liners!
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
valleynewslive.com
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday. They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. “They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy...
Times-Online
Valley City’s new venue has a name, an open date, and more
A new events center coming to Valley City this holiday season has a name at last: the Reserve at Woodland. The new name, and new logo, precedes the impending completion of an immense amount of work that’s gone in to convert the historic, but neglected building’s interior and exterior into a top-of-the-line events center, ideal for hosting corporate and private parties and wedding celebrations.
