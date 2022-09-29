Read full article on original website
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
The actor, who played Finn Cotter on Heartland, died at age 33 on Friday, September 23, according to his obituary. “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”
msn.com
Brigitte Bardot: the complicated story of a beauty icon
Slide 1 of 31: French former actress and singer Brigitte Bardot, often referred to by her initials B.B., was one of the world’s biggest stars in the ‘50s and ‘60s, pushing the envelope in more ways than one. With a career starting at just 15 years old, Bardot became so much more than the 40+ films and numerous songs she recorded; she was mythologized as a beauty icon, a symbol of France’s liberty, and a new post-war woman.Yet, despite admiration for her beauty, Bardot was mistreated throughout her career and struggled with a deep unhappiness, alcoholism, and even suicide. She came to dislike her iconography and sought to destroy it, which came with good things like her activism for animals, but also spiraled into a string of controversies regarding her far-right political beliefs.Intrigued? Click through to learn more about Brigitte Bardot, the living legend carrying the burden of recent history’s contradictions regarding women, Hollywood, and freedom.You may also like: These celebrities have some strange superstitions.
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Elle
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly ‘Have Been Out a Couple Times’ but Aren't Dating...Yet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be the only surprise A-list actor meets A-list model couple emerging this fall. Page Six reports that the rumors that Brad Pitt and the newly-single Emily Ratajkowski may be romantically involved aren't completely rooted in fantasy. They are not officially dating, but they have spent time together.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
msn.com
Christina Hall says Ant Anstead insists on using their son to promote his business despite accusing her of 'exploiting' him on social media
Ant Anstead asked a judge to give him full legal custody of his and Christina Hall's son Hudson. He accused Hall of "exploiting" Hudson on social media and TV, which Hall denied in a response. She said she is willing to remove Hudson from social media, while Ant insists on...
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz attend Victoria’s tearful fashion show amid rift
City of Lights? More like City of Love. Newly married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz supported his mom, Victoria Beckham, at her first Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, sitting front row along with dad David Beckham and siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, amid family drama. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned a photo on Instagram of her children with Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. The young couple, who arrived separately from the Beckham family,...
Scientology built soccer field for Tom Cruise to woo David Beckham: book
Tom Cruise was so eager to introduce other celebrities to Scientology that the church once built a soccer field for him to show off to David Beckham. The actor “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” writes Mike Rinder in the new book “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.”
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Why this Utah singer’s audition for ‘The Voice’ was so shocking
Who is Sydney Kronmiller on “The Voice” 2022? Who is Utah singer Sydney Kronmiller on “The Voice” 2022? Sydney Kronmiller has joined Team Camila Cabello on “The Voice” 2022.
