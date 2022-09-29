Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cobb prepares to leave office after eight years of service￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
East Valley Tribune
GOP elections chief candidate defends riot attendance
The Republican candidate for secretary of state defended his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, saying his presence there did not make him a participant. “The last time I checked, being at a place where something’s happening is not illegal,’’ said Mark Finchem. During a half-hour...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale forbids HOA overseeding mandates
Scottsdale officials say the city is believed to be the first in Arizona to forbid homeowners associations from mandating overseeding in their communities. Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Sept. 19 that forbids HOA overseeding mandates and a city spokesman said the move gives homeowners “an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame
PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Peoria Unified students subjected to racial slurs, Hitler salutes, feds say
PEORIA, Ariz. — Students of color in the Peoria Unified School District have been subjected in recent years to racial harassment by classmates and staff members, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. The federal office announced Friday that the West Valley district has failed to...
azbex.com
80 Townhomes Proposed for Peoria/County Island Site
Capital Allocation Partners has proposed an 80-unit townhome apartment development at the NEC of 73rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on a 6.23-acre Maricopa County island site in Peoria. To proceed with The Ville, the developer is seeking a rezone from rural to R4-RUPD, which allows for lot sizes of 2KSF...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
ABC 15 News
Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
statepress.com
Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues
Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
16 Years for Pot? County Attorney Candidates Debate Pot, Priors, and Prosecutions
The race for Maricopa County Attorney is one between two starkly different candidates: current County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a longtime sex crimes prosecutor with a tough-on-crime outlook, and Julie Gunnigle, a firebrand attorney who has been a harsh critic of the county attorney's office. One point upon which Gunnigle and...
Mohave Daily News
Driver shortage still impacting local schools
BULLHEAD CITY — A continuing shortage of bus drivers has prompted occasional shuffling of routes for the Bullhead City School District and renewed a call for additional drivers. "We have just enough drivers for a regular schedule," BCSD Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said, using "we" to describe the combined transportation...
Comments / 0