Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
abcnews4.com
Garbage Truck in Cane Bay catches fire due to battery explosion
Berkeley County, S.C. ( WCIV) — At about 12:30 p.m. today a garbage truck on Silent Bluff in Cane Bay caught fire after it's battery exploded. Two homes were damaged and two vehicles in addition to the garbage truck was destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
abcnews4.com
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
abcnews4.com
Freight train strikes tow truck pushing it a mile long on tracks: CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — CCSO deputies reported a freight train struck a tow truck, pushing it about a mile down the tracks at Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street. Deputies and crews removed the driver from the truck. The driver was transported to a hospital suffering from critical injuries.
abcnews4.com
Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
abcnews4.com
Human remains found on Georgetown County road appear to be male, coroner says
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway announced Tuesday that the remains found off of Kent Road on Sept. 21 appear to be male. Authorities say the remains may need to be positively ID'd which could take months. The remains were found by someone who had lost a...
abcnews4.com
Burke High & Simmons-Pickney Middle lockdown active shooter hoax: CPD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department officers responded to Burke High School and Simmons-Pickney Middle School after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. A different location made the call. Both schools went into lockdown as they are on the same campus. Police said the call appeared...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
abcnews4.com
Crash blocks multiple lanes on I-26 eastbound near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:04 AM) -- As of just after 7 a.m., all lanes are reopen. Traffic is expected to still move slowly as the backup lessens. A crash has closed down the left three lanes of a portion of I-26 eastbound Tuesday. The incident is...
1 injured at gathering in Colleton Co., deputies investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County on Saturday. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon. Reports say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
The Post and Courier
Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire
Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
abcnews4.com
3 dead after double murder-suicide on Laurie Street in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Georgetown County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of three victims in the double murder-suicide on Friday, September 30th. Natasha Middletown,44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve,23, were shot and killed in their home in Andrews,. Middletown was pronounced dead in her home and her...
abcnews4.com
Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
abcnews4.com
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
abcnews4.com
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating missing teen
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating missing 16-year-old Jalik Washington. He was last seen in his home at 4403 Donwood Drive in Ladson on Oct.3. At the time that Washington went missing he was wearing a black jacket,...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area. Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday. Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning. Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:. Charleston...
Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
