Mohave Daily News
Driver shortage still impacting local schools
BULLHEAD CITY — A continuing shortage of bus drivers has prompted occasional shuffling of routes for the Bullhead City School District and renewed a call for additional drivers. "We have just enough drivers for a regular schedule," BCSD Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said, using "we" to describe the combined transportation...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Come to the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 being held in October 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having their Halloween Carnival 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m. (Arizona Time) on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event will be held inside Fire Station 81, located at 1451...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Take in a tribute to Bob Seger in Laughlin, shop the farmers market, attend an animal blessing or have a laugh with Mohave Comedy in Bullhead City and visit an alpaca ranch in Kingman this weekend. • The Sam Morrison Band pays tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman to celebrate Customer Service Week
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is celebrating Customer Service Week from October 3-7, with a proclamation read by Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 3 at the City of Kingman Main Complex front entrance. Customer Service Week is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it, with these goals: boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do, and raise awareness of the value of customer service. President George Bush issued the first proclamation observing this week in 1992.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead, Laughlin observe National Night Out￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Historically—and currently—the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve has been a roller coaster. To help build bridges within the communities they serve, since 1984, law enforcement and other first responders across the United States—as well as US territories and military bases—have hosted National Night Out. What began with an estimated 400 communities in 23 states has blossomed into 16,000 communities and an expected attendance of 38 million.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Golden Valley man killed in crash￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A single vehicle traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Officers responded at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, September 25 to the incident on Highway 68, just north of the Laughlin Bridge. “A vehicle headed southbound on highway 68 somehow lost control, crashed into the guard rail...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured in a Wednesday, September 29 residential structure fire in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 1:33 to the incident in the 3900 block of Suffock Avenue. Hoke said an occupant and a pet dog had safely...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man completes suicide at KPD
KINGMAN – Authorities report that a local resident shot and killed himself in the Kingman Police Department (KPD) parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said an attorney arranged for the man to drive to the KPD on Andy Devine Avenue regarding “his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cobb prepares to leave office after eight years of service￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
