No. 11 Penn State football is wheeling and dealing, as it heads into today’s matchup against Northwestern with a 4-0 record. The Nittany Lions head into the game coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan. Meanwhile, Northwestern is on the opposite end, heading into Happy Valley with a 1-3 record. The Wildcats’ only win came over Nebraska in Ireland back in week zero. It may be another blowout, but we will certainly see some of Penn State’s younger players get some valuable time, once again.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO