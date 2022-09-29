Read full article on original website
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Survives, Downs Northwestern 17-7
No. 11 Penn State left Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions battled through some terrible weather and conditions. It wasn’t a pretty win, though. Penn State turned the ball over five times, with four fumbles, and gave Northwestern every opportunity to come back into the game. Luckily, Penn State’s defense hung tough time and time again to help lead the Nittany Lions to victory.
Onward State
Penn State’s Offense Remains Streaky In Win Over Northwestern
Well, it wasn’t pretty, but Penn State escaped Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 win in the end. Penn State’s defense showed up in big spots throughout the entire game, but the same can’t be said for the offense that was plagued by five turnovers. It wasn’t only the turnovers that caused problems, though, as the unit was never really able to find a good flow throughout the game.
Onward State
Penn State’s Defense Steps Up In Grimey Win Against Northwestern
It wasn’t pretty, but sometimes, it doesn’t have to be. Penn State and Northwestern duked it out in the rain on Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions escaped the weekend with a 17-7 win and will head into their bye week undefeated. The offense did not look its...
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Falls To No. 2 Northwestern 5-4 In Overtime Heartbreaker
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (8-2, 3-1 Big Ten) couldn’t keep pace with No. 2 Northwestern (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in a last-second 5-4 defeat in Evanston, Illinois Friday afternoon. Despite entering the contest with an underdog label, the Nittany Lions jumped out to an instant 1-0 first-quarter...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State football is wheeling and dealing, as it heads into today’s matchup against Northwestern with a 4-0 record. The Nittany Lions head into the game coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan. Meanwhile, Northwestern is on the opposite end, heading into Happy Valley with a 1-3 record. The Wildcats’ only win came over Nebraska in Ireland back in week zero. It may be another blowout, but we will certainly see some of Penn State’s younger players get some valuable time, once again.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
Last week, No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took care of business at home against Central Michigan in a 33-14 victory. Despite the final score, it was too close for the comfort of many after the Chippewas took advantage of the Nittany Lions’ mistakes to tie the game at halftime.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 8 Wisconsin In Straight Sets
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) dropped its match to No. 8 Wisconsin (8-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on Friday night, taking its second loss of the season. The Nittany Lions looked quite sluggish for the first time this season, as the team lost in straight sets.
Onward State
Class Of 2023 Quarterback Jack Lambert Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
Chad Powers isn’t the only walk-on quarterback recently linked to the Penn State football program. Class of 2023 quarterback Jack Lambert announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on run-on Friday afternoon in a post to his Twitter account. “I am beyond blessed to say...
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Northwestern Wildcats
It’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to open its Big Ten-only slate against Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Despite a season-opening win over Nebraska in Ireland, the Wildcats have struggled mightily and have losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Northwestern Drinking Game
Cheers to a home game that’s not at noon, folks!. Now, Penn Staters can get an early start to tailgating or spend more time in bed recovering from the night before. Regardless, we finally have an afternoon game in Happy Valley. It’s also the start of spooky SZN as Penn State kicks off October with a game against the Wildcats.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Women’s Soccer Drops 2-1 To Michigan State In First Big Ten Loss
No. 6 Penn State women’s soccer (7-2-2) fell to Michigan State (8-1-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The Spartans dominated for the majority of the game. A late goal from Ally Schlegel rallied some momentum for the Nittany Lions, but didn’t have enough time remaining. This...
Onward State
Running Back Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State Football
Junior running back Devyn Ford is no longer a member of Penn State’s football team, head coach James Franklin announced at his post-Northwestern press conference Saturday. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin said. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him the best.”
Onward State
Centre County To Host IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon July 2
If you’re a runner, biker, or swimmer living in Happy Valley, now is your time to shine. Centre County will host the newest IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, which was announced in a press conference at Beaver Stadium Thursday morning. The inaugural Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon will take place in 2023...
Onward State
‘Coffee For Everyone’: Idou Coffee Company Helping Community Develop A Passion For Specialty Coffee
Amid the trials and tribulations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four passionate coffee lovers took a sip of espresso and a leap of faith. When Mike and Mikala Swanson moved from Pittsburgh back to the State College area, they joined longtime friends Christine and Tim Schafer for a hike. On their stroll, the couples spitballed about how they were going to spend their stimulus checks. Half-jokingly, one said, “What if we start this business we’ve been talking about?”
Onward State
Out Of The Cold Provides Safe Environment For Those In Need
Homelessness can be a difficult topic to talk about. When people think of State College, the initial thought is geared toward privileged families and students. Individuals who aren’t fortunate enough to gather the same lived experiences or even support don’t normally receive adequate consideration. In reality, the severity...
