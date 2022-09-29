ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Survives, Downs Northwestern 17-7

No. 11 Penn State left Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions battled through some terrible weather and conditions. It wasn’t a pretty win, though. Penn State turned the ball over five times, with four fumbles, and gave Northwestern every opportunity to come back into the game. Luckily, Penn State’s defense hung tough time and time again to help lead the Nittany Lions to victory.
Onward State

Penn State’s Offense Remains Streaky In Win Over Northwestern

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but Penn State escaped Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 win in the end. Penn State’s defense showed up in big spots throughout the entire game, but the same can’t be said for the offense that was plagued by five turnovers. It wasn’t only the turnovers that caused problems, though, as the unit was never really able to find a good flow throughout the game.
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern

No. 11 Penn State football is wheeling and dealing, as it heads into today’s matchup against Northwestern with a 4-0 record. The Nittany Lions head into the game coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan. Meanwhile, Northwestern is on the opposite end, heading into Happy Valley with a 1-3 record. The Wildcats’ only win came over Nebraska in Ireland back in week zero. It may be another blowout, but we will certainly see some of Penn State’s younger players get some valuable time, once again.
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern

Last week, No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took care of business at home against Central Michigan in a 33-14 victory. Despite the final score, it was too close for the comfort of many after the Chippewas took advantage of the Nittany Lions’ mistakes to tie the game at halftime.
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Northwestern Wildcats

It’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to open its Big Ten-only slate against Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Despite a season-opening win over Nebraska in Ireland, the Wildcats have struggled mightily and have losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Northwestern Drinking Game

Cheers to a home game that’s not at noon, folks!. Now, Penn Staters can get an early start to tailgating or spend more time in bed recovering from the night before. Regardless, we finally have an afternoon game in Happy Valley. It’s also the start of spooky SZN as Penn State kicks off October with a game against the Wildcats.
Onward State

Running Back Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State Football

Junior running back Devyn Ford is no longer a member of Penn State’s football team, head coach James Franklin announced at his post-Northwestern press conference Saturday. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin said. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him the best.”
Onward State

Centre County To Host IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon July 2

If you’re a runner, biker, or swimmer living in Happy Valley, now is your time to shine. Centre County will host the newest IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, which was announced in a press conference at Beaver Stadium Thursday morning. The inaugural Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon will take place in 2023...
Onward State

‘Coffee For Everyone’: Idou Coffee Company Helping Community Develop A Passion For Specialty Coffee

Amid the trials and tribulations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four passionate coffee lovers took a sip of espresso and a leap of faith. When Mike and Mikala Swanson moved from Pittsburgh back to the State College area, they joined longtime friends Christine and Tim Schafer for a hike. On their stroll, the couples spitballed about how they were going to spend their stimulus checks. Half-jokingly, one said, “What if we start this business we’ve been talking about?”
Onward State

Out Of The Cold Provides Safe Environment For Those In Need

Homelessness can be a difficult topic to talk about. When people think of State College, the initial thought is geared toward privileged families and students. Individuals who aren’t fortunate enough to gather the same lived experiences or even support don’t normally receive adequate consideration. In reality, the severity...
