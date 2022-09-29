Read full article on original website
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
Penn State coach James Franklin visits recruit in helicopter: 'It's crazy'
Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin made quite the impression during a recruiting visit Friday. Franklin wanted to stop by Exeter Township High School (Pennsylvania) to touch base with Penn State three-star tight end pledge Joey Schlaffer. His mode of transportation? A helicopter. ...
State College
108-Year-Old University Club Building Demolished
After 108 years along West College Avenue in State College, the former University Club building is no more. Penn State began demolition of the building on Friday, seven months after purchasing the .64-acre property for $4.07 million. University officials acknowledged in February, when the purchase was presented to the Board...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 8 Wisconsin In Straight Sets
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) dropped its match to No. 8 Wisconsin (8-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on Friday night, taking its second loss of the season. The Nittany Lions looked quite sluggish for the first time this season, as the team lost in straight sets.
State College
Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County
As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Women’s Soccer Drops 2-1 To Michigan State In First Big Ten Loss
No. 6 Penn State women’s soccer (7-2-2) fell to Michigan State (8-1-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The Spartans dominated for the majority of the game. A late goal from Ally Schlegel rallied some momentum for the Nittany Lions, but didn’t have enough time remaining. This...
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Northwestern Drinking Game
Cheers to a home game that’s not at noon, folks!. Now, Penn Staters can get an early start to tailgating or spend more time in bed recovering from the night before. Regardless, we finally have an afternoon game in Happy Valley. It’s also the start of spooky SZN as Penn State kicks off October with a game against the Wildcats.
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident
Updated 1:07 p.m. Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city. "Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said. A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.
How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Bellefonte, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hollidaysburg Area High School football team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Onward State
‘Coffee For Everyone’: Idou Coffee Company Helping Community Develop A Passion For Specialty Coffee
Amid the trials and tribulations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four passionate coffee lovers took a sip of espresso and a leap of faith. When Mike and Mikala Swanson moved from Pittsburgh back to the State College area, they joined longtime friends Christine and Tim Schafer for a hike. On their stroll, the couples spitballed about how they were going to spend their stimulus checks. Half-jokingly, one said, “What if we start this business we’ve been talking about?”
Onward State
Out Of The Cold Provides Safe Environment For Those In Need
Homelessness can be a difficult topic to talk about. When people think of State College, the initial thought is geared toward privileged families and students. Individuals who aren’t fortunate enough to gather the same lived experiences or even support don’t normally receive adequate consideration. In reality, the severity...
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
thebablueprint.com
POWER OF 3: Best places for Bellwoodians to eat
Hello and welcome back to the Power of Three. Today I am going to name 3 of the best places to eat in or around Bellwood. I will base my selection on three thing food, service, wait time. 1: Irvin’s on Main. Irvin’s is a classic. It is located...
State College
Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg
The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
