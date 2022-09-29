ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

JOHN DURAN: Rebooting city government

One of the most memorable speeches ever uttered is Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. If you haven’t read it in a while, it’s worth looking over as a North Star to get our country out of the mess we currently face in the Red/Blue cultural civil war that exists. But there is one paraphrase in the address that has some immediate relevance in West Hollywood: “Of the People, By the People, For the People”.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Pride was worth the pretty penny, City Hall says

West Hollywood has deemed its first Pride festival a resounding success, even though it came with a heftier price tag than was predicted. At their meeting on Monday night, City Council will likely initiate a multi-year agreement with Jeff Consoletti and his company, JJLA, to continue producing on a yearly basis the WEHO Pride event they created this past June. The proposal they will consider also includes an interim $25,000 contract for Consoletti so that he can start soliciting corporate sponsors for the 2023 festivities.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Elections
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Maebe A. Girl seeks to be first openly trans, nonbinary member of Congress

LOS ANGELES — A drag queen, an ordained minister, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council woman and a U.S. congressional candidate. Maebe A. Girl became the first trans nonbinary person to advance to a general election for a House seat, securing 12.8% of the vote in the crowded race to represent California’s 30th District.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Shyne
CBS LA

LAPD offering new hires a $24,000 rent subsidy to boost recruitment

The LAPD has a new perk to help them recruit officers — help with paying the rent.The "Housing for Hires" program is offering subsidies of up to $24,000 for housing in the City of Los Angeles for up to two years for new LAPD hires.While rent is expensive across Southern California, full-time LAPD officers make about $80,000 to start. The $24,000 subsidy pushes that salary to beyond $100,000 — well over the median household income of $65,290 in the City of Los Angeles, according to latest Census data.The money for the housing subsidy does not come from the LAPD budget, but instead comes from private donations to the LAPD foundation.The high cost of housing in California is an ongoing problem, particularly for lower-paid professionals like teachers, so its not unusual for municipalities to try to offer affordable housing in an effort to attract new hires. Jefferson Union High School District, south of San Francisco, is also using affordable housing as a perk to attract teachers by offering apartments to teachers built on school property for nearly half the going rate in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

6PM THURSDAY: Melrose Gathering Place community conversation

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend a Melrose Gathering Place Community Conversation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Respite Deck of theWest Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (Floor 5 at the top of the grand staircase), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, next to the West Hollywood Library.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Actor John Strand Found Guilty

BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Non English#The Planning Commission#The City Council#D Amic
WEHOville.com

5:30PM THURSDAY: Candlelight Vigil for Mahsa Amini

In solidarity with women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is holding a candlelight vigil at West Hollywood Park on Thursday, Sept. 29th at 5:30 pm. PST. The vigil, which will be held both in-person and virtually, honors Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom. The Mayor Pro Tempore of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance, along with Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, of the Beverly Hills City Council, and other community leaders.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo

A round-up of city meetings and events from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 7:00 PM (Cancelled) Historic Preservation Commission Meeting. Tuesday, September 27. 6:00 PM Social Justice Task Force Teleconference Meeting. 7:00 PM Virtual Rent Increase Freeze and Cap Feedback Outreach...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Attorney: LAPD Captain’s Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million

A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy