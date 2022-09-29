Read full article on original website
JOHN DURAN: Rebooting city government
One of the most memorable speeches ever uttered is Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. If you haven’t read it in a while, it’s worth looking over as a North Star to get our country out of the mess we currently face in the Red/Blue cultural civil war that exists. But there is one paraphrase in the address that has some immediate relevance in West Hollywood: “Of the People, By the People, For the People”.
Pride was worth the pretty penny, City Hall says
West Hollywood has deemed its first Pride festival a resounding success, even though it came with a heftier price tag than was predicted. At their meeting on Monday night, City Council will likely initiate a multi-year agreement with Jeff Consoletti and his company, JJLA, to continue producing on a yearly basis the WEHO Pride event they created this past June. The proposal they will consider also includes an interim $25,000 contract for Consoletti so that he can start soliciting corporate sponsors for the 2023 festivities.
L.A. Councilman O'Farrell calls for indigenous land acknowledgment policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion today seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities.
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
Council Committee Backs End Date for LA's COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium
A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles' eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council.
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Maebe A. Girl seeks to be first openly trans, nonbinary member of Congress
LOS ANGELES — A drag queen, an ordained minister, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council woman and a U.S. congressional candidate. Maebe A. Girl became the first trans nonbinary person to advance to a general election for a House seat, securing 12.8% of the vote in the crowded race to represent California’s 30th District.
Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Open in Los Angeles
Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing.
LAPD offering new hires a $24,000 rent subsidy to boost recruitment
The LAPD has a new perk to help them recruit officers — help with paying the rent.The "Housing for Hires" program is offering subsidies of up to $24,000 for housing in the City of Los Angeles for up to two years for new LAPD hires.While rent is expensive across Southern California, full-time LAPD officers make about $80,000 to start. The $24,000 subsidy pushes that salary to beyond $100,000 — well over the median household income of $65,290 in the City of Los Angeles, according to latest Census data.The money for the housing subsidy does not come from the LAPD budget, but instead comes from private donations to the LAPD foundation.The high cost of housing in California is an ongoing problem, particularly for lower-paid professionals like teachers, so its not unusual for municipalities to try to offer affordable housing in an effort to attract new hires. Jefferson Union High School District, south of San Francisco, is also using affordable housing as a perk to attract teachers by offering apartments to teachers built on school property for nearly half the going rate in the area.
6PM THURSDAY: Melrose Gathering Place community conversation
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend a Melrose Gathering Place Community Conversation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Respite Deck of theWest Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (Floor 5 at the top of the grand staircase), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, next to the West Hollywood Library.
spectrumnews1.com
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
Canyon News
Actor John Strand Found Guilty
BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
5:30PM THURSDAY: Candlelight Vigil for Mahsa Amini
In solidarity with women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is holding a candlelight vigil at West Hollywood Park on Thursday, Sept. 29th at 5:30 pm. PST. The vigil, which will be held both in-person and virtually, honors Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom. The Mayor Pro Tempore of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance, along with Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, of the Beverly Hills City Council, and other community leaders.
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
Jewish Family Service LA’s programs and services resume after two years
After being closed for two years due to the pandemic, Jewish Family Service LA programs and services are once again available at the West Hollywood Comprehensive Service Center (WHCSC). The WHCSC, located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., provides an array of social services and activities to adults aged 55 and...
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city meetings and events from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 7:00 PM (Cancelled) Historic Preservation Commission Meeting. Tuesday, September 27. 6:00 PM Social Justice Task Force Teleconference Meeting. 7:00 PM Virtual Rent Increase Freeze and Cap Feedback Outreach...
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
mynewsla.com
Attorney: LAPD Captain’s Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Lindsey Horvath trails Bob Hertzberg in new poll of West Hollywood voters
A poll of 300 likely voters conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research on behalf of the WEHO PAC shows Lindsey Horvath at unusually unpopular levels with just 13% of likely West Hollywood voters supporting her for County Supervisor. Data was collected between the dates of Sunday Sept. 12 though Thursday...
