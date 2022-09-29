Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Mayor Cantrell, just pay the first-class difference and move on
New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner says Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes the city some money. In a Sept. 27 memo that provides guidance without the force of law, Turner said the mayor, as an elected official, is a city employee bound by the same travel policies as all city employees, based on her reading of a July 1 policy crafted by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño.
theadvocate.com
Preservation Hall's Legacy Program provides elder musicians with a pension for life
During 1970s French Quarter forays, a teenage Craig Klein would linger outside Preservation Hall to listen to traditional jazz seeping through the shutters. “If I had an extra $3, I’d go in and stand against the back wall and be mesmerized by all those elders,” Klein recalled. “Not knowing who they were, but knowing the music was resonating with me.”
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell likely violated policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weeks-long FOX 8 investigation shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell likely violated city policy, spending much of her time and staying overnight at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment and obtained surveillance video showing...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?
The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.
Investigators find surveillance video of missing Alvin ISD teacher
Michelle Reynolds' car surfaced in New Orleans last week.
Shooting on St. Charles Ave. in Downtown New Orleans
A man was wounded after he was shot just before midnight in New Orleans CBD. “Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and has been transported via EMS to a local hospital,” NOPD said in an email.
houmatimes.com
Wanted man captured for outstanding TPSO arrest warrants
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Lockport, La. man, for outstanding warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Leonte Keawaun Poindexter, 24, of Lockport, La., was arrested for charges of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
WDSU
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot up the St. Tammany Parish Fair
COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police Department has announced that a juvenile has been arrested for threatening to cause a shooting at the St. Tammany Parish Fair on social media. Police report that they took immediate action to locate the source of the threat, and discovered that it was no...
theadvocate.com
St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene
Authorities sought the public's help in finding a woman they think is connected to a killing Saturday in Reserve. Detectives from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with Louisiana license plate 423FGL, and was last seen eastbound on Interstate 10 from LaPlace.
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
New photo of missing Alvin woman shows her in New Orleans the day after she was last seen
ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch released a new photo Friday of the Alvin woman who has been missing for more than a week now. The picture shows 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The photo was taken September 23, the day after Reynolds' husband said she was last seen.
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
wbrz.com
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes more arrests in deadly Hammond home invasion
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made two more arrests in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. Omarion...
theadvocate.com
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
theadvocate.com
Gonzales man dies from injuries hours after shooting in Prairieville, sheriff's office says
A Gonzales man died in the hospital after he was shot Friday in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies responded to calls early Friday morning about a shooting on Oak Meadow Street where they found a man, whom they did not identify, suffering from gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
Man found shot to death in car in Donaldsonville Friday morning, sheriff's office says
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in Donaldsonville early Friday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release. Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Woodland Drive. When they arrived, they found David Washington Jr., 31, dead.
