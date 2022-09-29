ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
Will Sutton: Mayor Cantrell, just pay the first-class difference and move on

New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner says Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes the city some money. In a Sept. 27 memo that provides guidance without the force of law, Turner said the mayor, as an elected official, is a city employee bound by the same travel policies as all city employees, based on her reading of a July 1 policy crafted by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño.
Preservation Hall's Legacy Program provides elder musicians with a pension for life

During 1970s French Quarter forays, a teenage Craig Klein would linger outside Preservation Hall to listen to traditional jazz seeping through the shutters. “If I had an extra $3, I’d go in and stand against the back wall and be mesmerized by all those elders,” Klein recalled. “Not knowing who they were, but knowing the music was resonating with me.”
Wanted man captured for outstanding TPSO arrest warrants

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Lockport, La. man, for outstanding warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Leonte Keawaun Poindexter, 24, of Lockport, La., was arrested for charges of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene

Authorities sought the public's help in finding a woman they think is connected to a killing Saturday in Reserve. Detectives from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with Louisiana license plate 423FGL, and was last seen eastbound on Interstate 10 from LaPlace.
