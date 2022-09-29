Forget resorts – Four Seasons’ newest venture is Four Seasons Yachts. The company is partnering with several powerful parties, including Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups. The first Four Seasons Yachts vessel is due by the end of 2025 and is expected to boast "bespoke craftsmanship, personalized service and a dedication to excellence." It will measure 679 feet long, nearly 89 feet wide and will host 14 decks. The vessel will be replete with "spacious accommodations" – each of the 95 onboard suites will offer floor-to-ceiling windows. The largest of these, called the "Funnel Suite," will stretch four levels high and offer more than 9,601 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space. Pricing for a voyage is yet to be announced, but you can learn more at the Four Seasons’ website.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO