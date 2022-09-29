Read full article on original website
The axe is among the oldest tools that humans created. Although simple in design — a metal blade (these were originally stone) joined to a wooden handle — an axe has remained unchanged due to its timeless utility. Stainless steel, ballistic nylon and plastic composites have ushered the axe into the contemporary era, while wood continues to endure as a top choice for handles. And while professionals such as farmers and firefighters rely on the axe in everyday labor, the tool is equally suited to camping and survival, where it can be used to clear trails and harvest wood for a campfire. Whatever use you have for an axe, buy a quality one, take care of and maintain it and you’ll be assured that it’ll last a lifetime.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. September is in the books — and yes, it's officially fall. But looking back on the month that was, there were a lot of new cool gadgets that were announced this month. From all the new iPhones to Bose's newest noise-canceling wireless earbuds, Sonos's first "miniature" subwoofer and a lot of cool soundbars and loudspeakers, we break it all down.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. September saw the likes of the Apple Watch reimagined as a bonafide dive watch and an Omega Speedmaster that tracks time zones on Mars. Releases like these steal the headlines, but there are more cool watches you won't want to miss. There are fun and affordable options from Casio's collaboration with Rag & Bone and Timex's new hand-wound Marlin to aspirational watches such as Glashutte Original's new flyback chronograph dive watch. Find those, Monta's revamped Skyquest GMT, the resurrected brand Orator's new dive watch and much more below.
