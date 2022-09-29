ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's top court legalises abortion regardless of marital status

Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n93Es_0iEnNjqC00

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - India's top court on Thursday upheld the right of a woman to an abortion up to 24 weeks into pregnancy regardless of marital status, a decision widely hailed by women's rights activists.

The right to abortion has proved contentious globally after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in June its landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that had legalised the procedure across the United States.

"Even an unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks on par with married women," said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of India's Supreme Court, holding that a woman's marital status could not decide her right to abort.

A law dating from 1971, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, had limited the procedure to married women, divorcees, widows, minors, "disabled and mentally ill women" and survivors of sexual assault or rape.

"The decision to have or not to have an abortion is borne out of complicated life circumstances, which only the woman can choose on her own terms without external interference or influence," the court ruling said.

It added that every woman should have the "reproductive autonomy" to seek abortion, without consulting a third party.

Thursday's decision came in response to a petition by a woman who said her pregnancy resulted from a consensual relationship but she had sought abortion when the relationship failed.

The ruling is a milestone for the rights of Indian women, activists said.

"It is a first step, it is a progressive step," said Yogita Bhayana, founder of PARI (People Against Rapes in India).

The court added that sexual assault by husbands can be classified as marital rape under the MTP law. Indian law does not consider marital rape an offence, though efforts are being made to change this.

"In an era that includes Dobbs vs Jackson, and makes distinctions between the marital status of women who are raped, this excellent judgment on abortion under the MTP Act hits it out of the park," Karuna Nundy, an advocate specialising in gender law and other areas, said on Twitter.

She was referring to the case that led to the U.S. Supreme Court judgment in June.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Tanvi Mehta; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Heinrich

Two Putin allies ridicule Russia's war machine in public

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass.
Karuna Nundy
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
India
Pregnancy
Twitter
Supreme Court
Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

