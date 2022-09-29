Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
David Goodwillie: Rapist released from Raith Rovers contract
David Goodwillie has been released from his contract at Raith Rovers eight months after his controversial signing. The 33-year-old former Scotland striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, never played a game following an angry backlash to his arrival at Stark's Park. Rovers agreed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Bishop of Plymouth 'overwhelmed' after consecration at Westminster Abbey
The new Bishop of Plymouth has said he feels "overwhelmed" after being consecrated in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend James Grier, became the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III. He described the consecration as "an incredible...
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Players 'in no-win scenario' says Rugby Players' Association
The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) has called for clarity over how the Worcester Warriors players will get paid on this Friday's pay date. Following the placing of WRFC Trading Limited into administration on Monday, it has since emerged that the players' salaries are paid by a separate business, WRFC Players Ltd.
BBC
Owami Davies: Review finds 'no racial bias' in investigation
A joint Met and Essex Police review into how the case of a black student nurse was handled has concluded there was "no evidence" of racial bias. Owami Davies, 24, went missing from Grays, Essex in July and was found safe in Hampshire seven weeks later. Several appeals were made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
The 46-year-old murder mystery that haunted the Highlands
On a November night 46 years ago, Renee MacRae's car was discovered burning in a Highlands lay-by. A spot of blood, assumed to be Renee's, was found in the boot - but since then no other trace of the mum-of-two or her son Andrew, who was a passenger in the car, has ever been found.
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
BBC
‘Unbelievable’, ‘strange’ and ‘frustrating’ - is VAR letting Premier League down?
The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
BBC
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
U.K.・
Comments / 0