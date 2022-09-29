Read full article on original website
Related
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
fox13news.com
Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian now 44 as flooding continues from Lee to Volusia County
TAMPA, Fla. - The state of Florida's death toll attributed to Hurricane Ian rose to 44 Saturday night as floodwaters continued to rise in low-lying areas. Lee County, one of the hardest-hit by the massive Category 4 storm, reported 30 deaths as of Saturday night. Collier County, one county south of Lee, three deaths had been attributed to Ian.
fox13news.com
Ian aftermath: At least 44 dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are assessing damage from its strike there. The remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Complete destruction’: Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach
Aerial views from some of the communities that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ian this week provided a better look Friday of the widespread damage and devastation left behind by the storm.
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
WSVN-TV
Before and after Ian: New aerial images show hurricane’s devastating impact
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – What were once beautiful coastal cities are now destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ian. Photos show how much of an impact and how strong Ian was when passing through Florida. They are images of what was and, sadly, what is left. New aerial...
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs
BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath live updates: Boil water lifted for parts of Collier; airport reopens
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. » Gas, supplies, Publix: What's open and where to get what you need after Hurricane...
fox13news.com
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms. Back in August of 2004, Hurricane Charley made landfall on Cayo Costa Island as a Category 4 with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
fox13news.com
Florida linemen working 24/7; Hardee County is 99% without power — highest among all 67 counties
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Linemen are working overtime to restore electricity to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hardee County has the highest number of power outages – 99%. In a Friday morning update, Gov. Ron DeSantis said a total of 1.9 million Floridians are without power. About 15% of electricity has been restored in Lee and Charlotte counties.
Click10.com
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
Florida Officials Implement Curfew After Looters Target Local Businesses Affected by Hurricane Ian
As of Wednesday night, Florida officials in Fort Myers have implemented a 6 p.m. curfew following reports of looters ransacking local businesses as Hurricane Ian raged on. Officials are still weighing the aftermath of what’s been one of the strongest storms in American history, and looting has become an added concern in the area.
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Bradenton Police share pictures of damage after Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pictures posted by the Bradenton Police Department show the damage left behind after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. The pictures show downed trees littering the streets, parts of buildings collapsed and boats that were overturned in the wind. One even...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian recovery: Publix stores reopening across Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Publix stores across Florida closed earlier this week as Hurricane Ian neared landfall. Now locations that were in the storm's path are reopening throughout the state. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain had begun shutting down its stores Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening throughout the Tampa Bay and...
Comments / 0