Forsyth County, NC

FOX8 News

Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Suspect behind arson that killed a woman is arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has been arrested for arson after multiple deaths in Winston-Salem. On June 22, Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel responded to a fire on Renigar Street. Barbara Harmon was found dead in the home after the fire was extinguished. Due to circumstances surrounding this event, the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County: 4-month-old puppies rescued from Ian

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two 4-month-old puppies were rescued from tropical storm Ian Friday night. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A Good Samaritan found the two abandoned in a box. They contacted Animal Control, who were then able to bring them...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

