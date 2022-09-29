Read full article on original website
Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
Police investigating after body found in home that had been on fire in Kings Mountain
KING MOUTAIN, N.C. — The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found in a home that had been on fire. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire. At the scene, police said there...
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
Suspect behind arson that killed a woman is arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has been arrested for arson after multiple deaths in Winston-Salem. On June 22, Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel responded to a fire on Renigar Street. Barbara Harmon was found dead in the home after the fire was extinguished. Due to circumstances surrounding this event, the...
Guilford County: 4-month-old puppies rescued from Ian
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two 4-month-old puppies were rescued from tropical storm Ian Friday night. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A Good Samaritan found the two abandoned in a box. They contacted Animal Control, who were then able to bring them...
North Carolina Officials Release 911 Call From Witness Who Found Missing Teens Murdered
Police are still searching for the 17-year-old suspect wanted in the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. North Carolina officials have released the 911 call made by a witness who found the bodies of two North Carolina teenagers reported missing more than a week ago. Lyric Woods, 14, and...
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
19-year-old killed in shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, […]
Person, several dogs found dead in High Point home; case deemed ‘suspicious’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a person and multiple dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS on the 900 block of Amos Street. The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been […]
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
