Jackie Rozell
6d ago
Psychology cannot instill sympathy and empathy into those devoid of possessing it. He needs to be monitored his entire life to see if he is committing crimes against humans and other animals.
Robert Salzberg
6d ago
Where were the parents when this was happening. They need to be held accountable for there son’s actions let alone there son needs to be punished.
James Weston
6d ago
I have a better idea...whatever they do to the animal, do it back on them. That way its a punishment they can actually relate to
