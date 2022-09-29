Robbie Williams has added a slew of new dates to his run of shows throughout Australia and New Zealand, slated for next year. The singer — who announced the Australasian leg of his ‘XXV’ tour earlier this month — was scheduled to perform one show in New Zealand followed by five additional dates across Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Those dates form part of Williams’ broader world tour, which will begin in Europe in early 2023 and is in support of latest album ‘XXV’, released this month.

