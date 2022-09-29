Read full article on original website
NME
Robbie Williams expands 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour
Robbie Williams has added a slew of new dates to his run of shows throughout Australia and New Zealand, slated for next year. The singer — who announced the Australasian leg of his ‘XXV’ tour earlier this month — was scheduled to perform one show in New Zealand followed by five additional dates across Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Those dates form part of Williams’ broader world tour, which will begin in Europe in early 2023 and is in support of latest album ‘XXV’, released this month.
NME
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
Kendrick Lamar kicks off new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with three-song set
Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest for the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live last night (October 1) – see his three-song set below. Last week, Kendrick was announced to perform on the 48th season of the legendary show, with Megan Thee Stallion and Willow other upcoming musical guests.
NME
Machine Gun Kelly joined by Skepta and Yungblud at Wembley gig
Machine Gun Kelly played a huge Wembley Arena gig last night (October 1) and was joined by special guests Skepta and Yungblud – see footage below. The rapper and singer is currently on the European and UK leg of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour and hit London on Saturday night.
NME
The Flaming Lips announce ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ 20th anniversary reissue and concerts
The Flaming Lips will celebrate two decades since their 10th studio album ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ with a deluxe reissue, as well as anniversary shows in London and Washington, DC. The band will release a six-CD box set edition on November 25, with a five-LP vinyl edition...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
NME
The Avalanches cancel remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”
The Avalanches have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”. The Australian duo have been on tour behind their 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’, and were set to wrap up with US and Canada headline shows this month. These dates...
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
NME
Courtney Love joins The Lemonheads at London gig for ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love was a surprise guest during The Lemonheads‘ London gig last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Into Your Arms’ together below. The band are currently on a 30th anniversary UK tour for their 1992 album ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’, which runs for the next two weeks.
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
NME
Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’
American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.
NME
Get yourself behind the decks with Pioneer
Where once upon a time the musical aspirations of many lay with a desire to pick up a guitar or get behind a drum kit, the rise of DJ-as-rock-star has seen an ever-growing wave of electronic music fans both young and old wanting to get behind the decks. Whether you’re...
NME
Flume to livestream Brooklyn show this weekend
Flume has announced his show at Brooklyn Mirage in New York this Friday night (September 30) will be streamed globally. The livestream will be available to watch here via Amazon Music/Twitch on Friday at 8:30PM PT and 11:30PM ET. Globally, the stream will be available to watch Saturday (October 1) at 4:30AM BST and 1:30PM AEST. The broadcast will conclude with the premiere of a new remix for the Caroline Polachek-assisted ‘Sirens’, as created by Tourist.
NME
The Libertines have just returned from working on their new album in Jamaica
The Libertines have confirmed they have been working on new music. The band shared that they have been setting down tracks in the Caribbean over the summer for their upcoming album. Pete Doherty told media (per Music-News) at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 yesterday (Wednesday, September 28), that he...
NME
Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’
Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
NME
Stormzy urges music industry to “not just use diversity as a buzzword”
The Croydon MC was named Diversity Champion at the event, owing to his efforts to “level the playing field” through his Merky Foundation and publishing imprint, #Merky Books. In a pre-recorded video message, Stormzy offered his thanks to the AIM Awards and said that he was “really grateful”...
NME
Listen to M.I.A.’s punchy new single ‘Beep’
M.I.A. has shared new single ‘Beep’, the latest preview from the musician’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Mata’. Clocking in at exactly two minutes, ‘Beep’ is a punchy, bass-heavy cut. “Yeah I’m tryna come through / Beep beep / Yeah I’m bringing someone new / Beep beep,” she raps above kaleidoscopic melodies and energetic drums.
NME
Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’
Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below. The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.
