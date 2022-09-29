ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Robbie Williams expands 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour

Robbie Williams has added a slew of new dates to his run of shows throughout Australia and New Zealand, slated for next year. The singer — who announced the Australasian leg of his ‘XXV’ tour earlier this month — was scheduled to perform one show in New Zealand followed by five additional dates across Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Those dates form part of Williams’ broader world tour, which will begin in Europe in early 2023 and is in support of latest album ‘XXV’, released this month.
NME

Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’

Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME

Machine Gun Kelly joined by Skepta and Yungblud at Wembley gig

Machine Gun Kelly played a huge Wembley Arena gig last night (October 1) and was joined by special guests Skepta and Yungblud – see footage below. The rapper and singer is currently on the European and UK leg of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour and hit London on Saturday night.
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
NME

Courtney Love joins The Lemonheads at London gig for ‘Into Your Arms’

Courtney Love was a surprise guest during The Lemonheads‘ London gig last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Into Your Arms’ together below. The band are currently on a 30th anniversary UK tour for their 1992 album ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’, which runs for the next two weeks.
NME

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
NME

Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.
BBC

Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run

A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
NME

Get yourself behind the decks with Pioneer

Where once upon a time the musical aspirations of many lay with a desire to pick up a guitar or get behind a drum kit, the rise of DJ-as-rock-star has seen an ever-growing wave of electronic music fans both young and old wanting to get behind the decks. Whether you’re...
NME

Flume to livestream Brooklyn show this weekend

Flume has announced his show at Brooklyn Mirage in New York this Friday night (September 30) will be streamed globally. The livestream will be available to watch here via Amazon Music/Twitch on Friday at 8:30PM PT and 11:30PM ET. Globally, the stream will be available to watch Saturday (October 1) at 4:30AM BST and 1:30PM AEST. The broadcast will conclude with the premiere of a new remix for the Caroline Polachek-assisted ‘Sirens’, as created by Tourist.
NME

The Libertines have just returned from working on their new album in Jamaica

The Libertines have confirmed they have been working on new music. The band shared that they have been setting down tracks in the Caribbean over the summer for their upcoming album. Pete Doherty told media (per Music-News) at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 yesterday (Wednesday, September 28), that he...
NME

Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’

Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
NME

Stormzy urges music industry to “not just use diversity as a buzzword”

The Croydon MC was named Diversity Champion at the event, owing to his efforts to “level the playing field” through his Merky Foundation and publishing imprint, #Merky Books. In a pre-recorded video message, Stormzy offered his thanks to the AIM Awards and said that he was “really grateful”...
NME

Listen to M.I.A.’s punchy new single ‘Beep’

M.I.A. has shared new single ‘Beep’, the latest preview from the musician’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Mata’. Clocking in at exactly two minutes, ‘Beep’ is a punchy, bass-heavy cut. “Yeah I’m tryna come through / Beep beep / Yeah I’m bringing someone new / Beep beep,” she raps above kaleidoscopic melodies and energetic drums.
NME

Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’

Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below. The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.
