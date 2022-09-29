Read full article on original website
Home and Away teases shocking hostage drama in Heather and Marilyn story
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has teased a shocking hostage drama involving Heather and Marilyn. In new promotional footage posted to their Instagram account, we can see newcomer Heather take a bunch of the Summer Bay residents as hostage as she continues to exact revenge from Marilyn.
Corrie Discussion Friday September 30th 8pm : DEV-A-STATED
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu's case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her mum's statement. When Alya quizzes Bridget about the...
Hannibal boss directly responds to fan revival hopes
Hannibal wrapped up over seven years ago, after network NBC cited low ratings as a reason for cancellation, but that hasn't stopped fans from calling for a continuation. The show's creator Bryan Fuller always has his fingers in a million different pies at once, but could a Hannibal revival be one of those things?
American Horror Story finally confirms season 11 theme and release date following leak
American Horror Story has officially confirmed the new theme for the upcoming season, putting an end to weeks of speculations, leaks and wild fan theories. The new chapter in the anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will be set in New York, as Murphy's production company confirmed on Twitter.
American Horror Story original star reveals if he will return for another season
American Horror Story stalwart Dylan McDermott is excited to dip back into the series at some point. A five-time player in Ryan Murphy's anthological sandpit – best remembered as Dr Ben Harmon across Murder House, Apocalypse and spin-off American Horror Stories – McDermott is up there with Jessica Lang, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Wes Bentley and Frances Conroy when it comes to regularity.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Sick of Hearing the ‘Same Dialogue’ Every Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans on social media are complaining about 'the same dialogue' being using on the show over and over again.
WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch return rumours for Agatha spinoff
Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours that she could return as Scarlet Witch again in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The star was last seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character's fate was left somewhat uncertain after letting the rubble of Mount Wundagore crash on her.
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence explains turning point in Vicky and Joseph story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has opened up about the turning point between her character Vicky and her villainous boyfriend Joseph. Upcoming scenes will see Vicky doing the right thing by exposing Joseph's guilt in Saul's murder case, hopefully freeing her friend DeMarcus in the process. In an...
Taskmaster's new season might be most chaotic yet as viewers praise lineup
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster has introduced a brand new quintet of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to impress Greg Davies. And while this may prove a difficult endeavour at times, Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican have certainly won the hearts of several audience members, who took to social media to praise a great start to the new season.
Fantasy Football League (Sky Max)
Just watched the first episode of the new reboot and I have to say I really enjoyed it. The original was classic post pub TV and obtained cult status. The new version has some great nods to the original ( things we noticed, phoenix from flames and an old player singing them out ) plus a few new bits too. Some good laugh out loud moments. Well worth a watch.
Outlander star explains how ITV's Karen Pirie is different from other detective shows
Karen Pirie premiered last week, garnering praise from us at Digital Spy and the viewers at home for being a refreshing spin on the tried and true detective drama. Our review praised the show for giving the murder victim a personality and a voice, but it's not the only way that Karen Pirie tries to set itself apart.
Eastenders - Alfie Moon
I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie
Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
Emmerdale star Danny Miller teases Aaron's reaction to Chas's affair
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's returning Danny Miller knows that his character Aaron Dingle will be torn over Chas Dingle and Al Chapman's affair. It's already been confirmed that their summer fling will come to an end very soon, and while talking to Digital Spy and other press, the actor was asked how Aaron would feel if he were to discover his mum's dirty secret.
9 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Robyn's life hangs in the balance, prompting Marty to make some big decisions about his future. Meanwhile, Stevie is forced to reflect on her behaviour when Jonty makes a shock return to the ED. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments...
ED - much loved characters to die
Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
Succession and Spider-Man star lands next movie role
Succession and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Arian Moayed has landed his next movie role, joining the cast of the psychological thriller House of Spoils. According to Variety, the actor, who plays private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on Succession, has been cast alongside West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira in the film.
Hollyoaks Jason Costello
Would anyone else like this character to return? He was interesting back in the day and with all the Silas stuff it would be nice to see a more trustworthy member of Bobby's family look out for him. Over the years we have seen Seth, Carl and Wendy return but...
🎇Emmerdale Friday 30 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. Let's hope for another decent show tonight 🤞🤞. Will is horrified Kim is now excluding some of the wedding guests from attending and starts to wonder what he sees in her. Then Harriet tells him she still loves him!!!. Meanwhile, Chas receives a message from Al,...
The Old Man (Disney Plus)
I can't find a thread for this, so.... I gave the first episode a go and was impressed. Jeff Bridges is a former (absconded) CIA operative who is located after 30 years hiding - he is not pleased. John Lithgow with whom he has a history is asked to bring...
