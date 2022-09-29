ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S. candidate beats Russian to head U.N. tech agency

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl3aD_0iEnLv7G00
  • Summary
  • Companies

GENEVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. candidate decisively beat her Russian rival to become the next head of the main U.N. technology agency on Thursday in an election seen as a test of how many countries are still siding with Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin won the election for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the U.N. body that sets standards for new technologies - with 139 votes out of 172, defeating Russia's Rashid Ismailov who got 25.

In a sign of the significance of her campaign to Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Anton Blinken wrote an endorsement in her brochure and President Joe Biden issued a supportive statement.

"I've worked for this moment for more than three decades," Bogdan-Martin said after her win in the secret ballot held in Bucharest.

The ITU veteran pledged to improve digital connectivity and use technology to address challenges such as the climate crisis, food security and the gender divide.

"It's a symbolically very important election," Olaf Wientzek, director of the Geneva office of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation, said. "It's a way to measure how many countries are still siding with Russia," he added, describing the outcome as a "heavy defeat" for Moscow.

Ismailov, who has held posts at Huawei and Nokia as well as Russian government roles, ran on a commitment to make technology more “human-centric” and to bridge digital divides.

A Russian mission spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Some observers had depicted the vote as a battle over the control on the internet, between open standards and countries seeking to step up controls over communications.

"It's a good story line but not really realistic. The Secretary-General doesn't determine policy," ITU Deputy SG Malcolm Johnson told Reuters.

He said the agency's 193 member states made the high-level decisions while most of the standardisation work was done by private sector members.

Bogdan-Martin is the first woman to head the Geneva-based agency which allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits and sets standards for artificial intelligence and other new technologies. She replaces China's Houlin Zhao.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Paul Carrel and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Two Putin allies ridicule Russia's war machine in public

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Houlin Zhao
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Tech#Russian#State#Itu#German#Nokia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

614K+
Followers
358K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy