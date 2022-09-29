ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair

MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1. It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Event encourages high school students to consider a career in skilled trades

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — An upcoming event is encouraging high school students to consider a career in a skilled trade. The St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association is hosting "Build My Future Wisconsin" at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 1,600 students are expected to attend from dozens of high schools in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Minnesotans navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as the eye of the storm fixes its gaze towards central and northern Florida, leaving behind a trail of devastation Wednesday for those living in southwest Florida. Devastation that can be seen outside — and inside — as could be seen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Musical Minneapolis murals

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to musical icons, Bob Dylan and Prince are about as big as they come. So it figures that any tribute to these Minnesota-grown musicians would have to be big... REALLY big. Cue the KARE 11 drone, that takes us up for a birds-eye view...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates

LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
LINO LAKES, MN
KARE 11

White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth...
CHICAGO, IL
KARE 11

Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen debuts his first cookbook

MINNEAPOLIS — He's known around the Twin Cities and across the country for restaurants like Spoon and Stable and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill; now, two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is sharing some of his favorite recipes with the world with the release of his first cookbook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

U of M to refund some student meal fees due to dining hall woes

MINNEAPOLIS — Refunds will soon be on the way for some University of Minnesota (U of M) students impacted by problems with on-campus food service and dining halls. In a message to students, the U of M explained that due to staffing shortages that have impacted both hours of operation and menu options, all those living in residence halls will be credited with what amounts to 50% of their September meal fees. The period covered by the refund is Sept. 3 through Sept. 30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Skateboarder struck by vehicle near Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — A man is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday while skateboarding near Cambridge. Isanti County Sheriff's Office spokesman John Elder says squads were dispatched just before 5:45 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near Walbo Drive Northwest and 330th Lane Northwest in Springvale Township.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

