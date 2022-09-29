MINNEAPOLIS — Refunds will soon be on the way for some University of Minnesota (U of M) students impacted by problems with on-campus food service and dining halls. In a message to students, the U of M explained that due to staffing shortages that have impacted both hours of operation and menu options, all those living in residence halls will be credited with what amounts to 50% of their September meal fees. The period covered by the refund is Sept. 3 through Sept. 30.

