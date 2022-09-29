Read full article on original website
Twin Cities cardiologist creates food line to aid heart health
MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes things sound too good to be true, like a snack food that can aid heart health. Now, thanks to a Twin Cities doctor, this cholesterol-lowering treat is a reality. Dr. Elizabeth Klodas is a Twin Cities cardiologist focusing on the prevention of heart disease through changing...
Randolph continues to raise the bar when it comes to raising money for cancer research
RANDOLPH, Minnesota — The Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer campaign has raised over $2.4 million since 2012 for cancer research and patient aid, and just when you think you've seen it all, along comes Randolph High School. Randolph is the home of the Rockets, which is fitting for...
All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1. It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet...
Event encourages high school students to consider a career in skilled trades
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — An upcoming event is encouraging high school students to consider a career in a skilled trade. The St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association is hosting "Build My Future Wisconsin" at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 1,600 students are expected to attend from dozens of high schools in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest returns to MN State Fairgrounds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Break out the beer steins and lederhosen!. Twin Cities Oktoberfest is back for its 12th annual event on Friday, Oct. 7 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 8 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at the historic Progress Center Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Minnesotans navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as the eye of the storm fixes its gaze towards central and northern Florida, leaving behind a trail of devastation Wednesday for those living in southwest Florida. Devastation that can be seen outside — and inside — as could be seen...
University of Minnesota says staffing shortage is impacting dining operations
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says a staffing shortage is impacting dining operations and forcing locations around campus to cut back on hours. In a statement released on Sept. 21, Dawn Aubrey, vice president of operations for M Food Co., apologized for the ongoing concerns around student dining.
U of M's 'Triumph' apple coming to garden centers, nurseries in 2023
CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Fall season is in full swing with visits to apple orchards and pumpkin patches. For more than a century, the University of Minnesota's apple breeding program has been behind some of the most beloved apples. From Honeycrisp to SweeTango, the U of M has released 28 varieties — the latest being Triumph.
Stunning Edina Theatre remodel features big tributes to 'The Shining'
EDINA, Minn. — Buying an old movie theatre — in need of a lot of renovation — could have been the beginning of a pandemic horror story. But instead of running away from it's purchase of the historic Edina Theatre, Michelle Mann and her family decided to embrace the story line.
KARE in the Air: Musical Minneapolis murals
MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to musical icons, Bob Dylan and Prince are about as big as they come. So it figures that any tribute to these Minnesota-grown musicians would have to be big... REALLY big. Cue the KARE 11 drone, that takes us up for a birds-eye view...
'It's gotten out of control': Driving instructors take brunt of bad driver behavior
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — If you've hit the road at all lately, it's easy to spot aggressive drivers. Some of them are now so upset, they're taking it out on Minnesota's newest drivers. At A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake, instructors have been teaching people the rules...
State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates
LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth...
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen debuts his first cookbook
MINNEAPOLIS — He's known around the Twin Cities and across the country for restaurants like Spoon and Stable and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill; now, two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is sharing some of his favorite recipes with the world with the release of his first cookbook.
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview and Allina Health schedule three-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS — Mental health workers from M Health Fairview and Allina Health filed a 10-day notice on Monday for their Unfair Labor Practice strike that would begin Oct. 3 if no agreement is reached. Over 400 workers from both organizations are also members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU)...
U of M to refund some student meal fees due to dining hall woes
MINNEAPOLIS — Refunds will soon be on the way for some University of Minnesota (U of M) students impacted by problems with on-campus food service and dining halls. In a message to students, the U of M explained that due to staffing shortages that have impacted both hours of operation and menu options, all those living in residence halls will be credited with what amounts to 50% of their September meal fees. The period covered by the refund is Sept. 3 through Sept. 30.
Skateboarder struck by vehicle near Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — A man is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday while skateboarding near Cambridge. Isanti County Sheriff's Office spokesman John Elder says squads were dispatched just before 5:45 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near Walbo Drive Northwest and 330th Lane Northwest in Springvale Township.
