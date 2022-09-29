Etc. listings: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Sign at Clermont's Waterfront Park — Growth and development in Clermont, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

NOTE: Please check with individual venues as Hurricane Ian may cause cancellations or postponement of events.

COMEDY

Marcus D. Wiley: The Hope Church will host Christian comedian Marcus D. Wiley for his “Grown, Gray ... Forgiven Tour.” Wiley is well-known across the country for clean, family-friendly comedy. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30; Hope Event Center, 3032 Monte Carlo Trail in Orlando; $30-$40; 407-291-4673; eventbrite.com

FOOD

5 Fantastic Fall Foodie Festivals in Orlando: Culinary connoisseurs, prepare for an awesome autumn. Oct. 2; Disney Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd. in Orlando; $40; visitorlando.com

Adult Nutrition Class: Join us to learn about healthy eating, meal planning and the relationship between diet and health. Pre-registration is recommended. 6 p.m.; Oct. 6; Hopkins Park, 620 E. 17th St. in St. Cloud; stcloud.org

AVA Mediterraegean Golden Hour: Enjoy discounted bites, cocktails and wines 5-6 p.m. every Monday-Thursday from our Golden Hour menu. Oct. 3-6; AVA Mediterraegean, 290 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-794-9896

CFCArts 12th Annual Anniversary Breakfast: We are so excited to invite you to attend the CFCArts 12th Annual Anniversary Breakfast. 7:30 a.m.; Sept. 30; Alfond Inn; orlandoatplay.com

Fall BBQ and Baked Goods Fundraiser: Join us for a fall BBQ and Baked Goods Fundraiser. All proceeds help preserve and share local history. 11 a.m.; Oct. 1; Historic Narcoossee Schoolhouse, 5026 Yukon St. in St. Cloud; osceolahistory.org

Kids Hour at Orlando Cat Cafe: 4 p.m.; Oct. 5; 532 Cagan Park Ave. in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Pancake Breakfast: Join our community for a delicious Pancake Breakfast. 8 a.m.; Oct. 1; 7101 Wright Ave. in Tangerine; $8; mountdora.com

Winter Haven Sunday Brunch Tour: Eat, drink and discover mimosas, waffles, citrus ales and more. 11:30 a.m.; Oct. 2; Downtown Winter Haven, 220 Ave. A W. in Winter Garden; $45-$95; winterhavenfoodtours.com

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Bach Vocal Artists: Haydn, Hummel, & Hensel: The Bach Festival proudly announces a new initiative, the Bach Vocal Artists, who will be placed in residence as the first national-level professional vocal ensemble for music lovers of Central Florida. 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Tiedtke Concert Hall, 1000 Holt Ave. in Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182; orlandoatplay.com

Community Health Fair: http://stcloudfl.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=4441 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

Maitland Farmers Market: Shop fresh produce and fruit, plants and flowers, crafts, food and more. 9 a.m.; Oct. 2; Independence Lane, 1776 Independence Lane in Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com

Oktoberfest 2022: The Orlando German Club celebrates 50 years of Oktoberfests, and we invite you and your whole family to join us for this mega event featuring special ethnic entertainment and German food, 12 p.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando German Club, 381 Orange Lane in Casselberry; $0-$5; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com

Club Lake Plantation Fall Festival: With family fun for everyone. Enjoy our hayrides, mazes, kids zone, pumpkin patch, country store and so much more. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1-2; Club Lake Plantation, 3403 Rock Springs Road in Apopka; $16.95; Clublakeplantation.com

ICON Park’s Oktoberfest celebration: ICON Park is hosting its first annual Oktoberfest celebration select dates Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. 5 p.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2; ICON Park, 8375 International Drive in Orlando; free; iconparkorlando.com

National Night Out: The Clermont Police Department joins other law-enforcement agencies throughout the nation in this annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. 2 p.m.; Oct. 4; Waterfront Park, 100 3rd St. in Clermont; free; 352-708-5975; clermont.gov

FUNDRAISERS

Bra-Vo Fundraiser: Bra-Vo is an Art-Bra Fundraiser presented by Artisans, a non-profit cooperative gallery with 35 local artists, to make a difference in their community. 4 p.m.; Oct. 1; Artisans of Mount Dora Gallery 139 E. 4th Ave. in Mount Dora; ci.mount-dora.fl.us

Dyslexia Awareness Day: REED Charitable Foundation is hosting a special Proclamation and Fountain Lighting at Lake Eola Park. 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 4; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando; free; reg.learningstream.com

Feast On The 50 presented by SouthState Bank: Tickets are included in most Florida Citrus Sports memberships. 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; campingworldstadium.com

FILM

28th Annual South Asian Film Festival: This event is made possible through a longstanding partnership with the Enzian Theatre, a well-known art cinema house in Orlando. 1 p.m.; Oct. 1; 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; orlandoatplay.com

Latin American/Latinx Film Festival: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the University of Central Florida is pleased to present the second Latin American/Latinx Film Festival which will feature seven award-winning films in English and Spanish. 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 30; University of Central Florida, Visual Arts Building, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive in Orlando; free; 407-823-2608; sciences.ucf.edu

LITERARY ARTS

Author and artist reception: See literary elements come to life with a creative collaboration between local authors and artists in the Avalon Park Arts & Culture Center’s Fall Featured Exhibit. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; Avalon Park Arts and Culture Center, 13000 Avalon Lake Drive, Suite 100 in Orlando; free; 407-658-6565; avalonparkorlando.com

D&D at the Library: Come join us at the library for high adventure as we play fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. The group is currently full and has moved to a waiting list pending a new DM. 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info .

Fairy Tale Weekend: Steer your horse-drawn carriage over to Orlando Science Center to celebrate an enchanting weekend of STEM learning inspired by your favorite fables. 11 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; 407-514-2000; orlandoatplay.com

Pastfinders Open House: The Pastfinders are hosting an Open House. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Phantasmagoria XIII “Poe: Through the Tales Darkly”: Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria explodes onto the stage of Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center. 8 p.m.; Oct. 6; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; 407-476-5121; orlandoatplay.com

Read to the Dogs: All ages are invited to join the PAWS Therapy Dogs every first Tuesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. 4 p.m.; Oct. 4; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Storytime: 11 a.m.; Sept. 30; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; free; fun4lakekids.com

WEE Story Time: Stories, finger plays, books, bubbles and toys. 11 a.m.; Oct. 4; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

FAMILY

Playmakers: The Family Madrigal (4-5 year olds): Welcome to the family where all the people are fantastical and magical. Step inside our casita to unlock your gift and share it with the world. 9 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; $150; orlandoatplay.com

Shots, Sips and Swigs — A premium bar crawl at Disney Springs: Join the Disney Day Drinkers Club with your hosts Skip Sher and Tony Baxter as we crawl around Disney Springs hitting our favorite spots with a handful of guests. 1 p.m.; Oct. 1; The Boathouse, 1620 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; clubd3.ticketsauce.com

Community Health Fair: The event will feature health screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks, CPR demonstration, raffles, drawings and prizes. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in Saint Cloud; free; stcloudfl.gov

KIDS

(A/B) Kids Adventure Club: Join for fun after-school activities. 3 p.m.; Oct. 5; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Kids Night: 5 p.m.; Oct. 3; Chick Fil A, Highway 441 in Mount Dora; free; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Open Gym: 10:30 a.m.; Oct. 3; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

Toddler Time: 9 a.m.; Oct. 4, Oct. 6; Sky Zone Clermont, 2510 S. Highway 27 in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Time: 10 a.m.; Oct. 6; Dreamcatcher Horse Rescue; 10639 Toad Road in Clermont; $25; fun4lakekids.com