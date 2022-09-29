ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Etc. listings: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Sign at Clermont's Waterfront Park — Growth and development in Clermont, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

NOTE: Please check with individual venues as Hurricane Ian may cause cancellations or postponement of events.

COMEDY

Marcus D. Wiley: The Hope Church will host Christian comedian Marcus D. Wiley for his “Grown, Gray ... Forgiven Tour.” Wiley is well-known across the country for clean, family-friendly comedy. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30; Hope Event Center, 3032 Monte Carlo Trail in Orlando; $30-$40; 407-291-4673; eventbrite.com

FOOD

5 Fantastic Fall Foodie Festivals in Orlando: Culinary connoisseurs, prepare for an awesome autumn. Oct. 2; Disney Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd. in Orlando; $40; visitorlando.com

Adult Nutrition Class: Join us to learn about healthy eating, meal planning and the relationship between diet and health. Pre-registration is recommended. 6 p.m.; Oct. 6; Hopkins Park, 620 E. 17th St. in St. Cloud; stcloud.org

AVA Mediterraegean Golden Hour: Enjoy discounted bites, cocktails and wines 5-6 p.m. every Monday-Thursday from our Golden Hour menu. Oct. 3-6; AVA Mediterraegean, 290 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-794-9896

CFCArts 12th Annual Anniversary Breakfast: We are so excited to invite you to attend the CFCArts 12th Annual Anniversary Breakfast. 7:30 a.m.; Sept. 30; Alfond Inn; orlandoatplay.com

Fall BBQ and Baked Goods Fundraiser: Join us for a fall BBQ and Baked Goods Fundraiser. All proceeds help preserve and share local history. 11 a.m.; Oct. 1; Historic Narcoossee Schoolhouse, 5026 Yukon St. in St. Cloud; osceolahistory.org

Kids Hour at Orlando Cat Cafe: 4 p.m.; Oct. 5; 532 Cagan Park Ave. in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Pancake Breakfast: Join our community for a delicious Pancake Breakfast. 8 a.m.; Oct. 1; 7101 Wright Ave. in Tangerine; $8; mountdora.com

Winter Haven Sunday Brunch Tour: Eat, drink and discover mimosas, waffles, citrus ales and more. 11:30 a.m.; Oct. 2; Downtown Winter Haven, 220 Ave. A W. in Winter Garden; $45-$95; winterhavenfoodtours.com

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Bach Vocal Artists: Haydn, Hummel, & Hensel: The Bach Festival proudly announces a new initiative, the Bach Vocal Artists, who will be placed in residence as the first national-level professional vocal ensemble for music lovers of Central Florida. 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Tiedtke Concert Hall, 1000 Holt Ave. in Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182; orlandoatplay.com

Community Health Fair: http://stcloudfl.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=4441 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

Maitland Farmers Market: Shop fresh produce and fruit, plants and flowers, crafts, food and more. 9 a.m.; Oct. 2; Independence Lane, 1776 Independence Lane in Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com

Oktoberfest 2022: The Orlando German Club celebrates 50 years of Oktoberfests, and we invite you and your whole family to join us for this mega event featuring special ethnic entertainment and German food, 12 p.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando German Club, 381 Orange Lane in Casselberry; $0-$5; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com

Club Lake Plantation Fall Festival: With family fun for everyone. Enjoy our hayrides, mazes, kids zone, pumpkin patch, country store and so much more. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1-2; Club Lake Plantation, 3403 Rock Springs Road in Apopka; $16.95; Clublakeplantation.com

ICON Park’s Oktoberfest celebration: ICON Park is hosting its first annual Oktoberfest celebration select dates Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. 5 p.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2; ICON Park, 8375 International Drive in Orlando; free; iconparkorlando.com

National Night Out: The Clermont Police Department joins other law-enforcement agencies throughout the nation in this annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. 2 p.m.; Oct. 4; Waterfront Park, 100 3rd St. in Clermont; free; 352-708-5975; clermont.gov

FUNDRAISERS

Bra-Vo Fundraiser: Bra-Vo is an Art-Bra Fundraiser presented by Artisans, a non-profit cooperative gallery with 35 local artists, to make a difference in their community. 4 p.m.; Oct. 1; Artisans of Mount Dora Gallery 139 E. 4th Ave. in Mount Dora; ci.mount-dora.fl.us

Dyslexia Awareness Day: REED Charitable Foundation is hosting a special Proclamation and Fountain Lighting at Lake Eola Park. 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 4; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando; free; reg.learningstream.com

Feast On The 50 presented by SouthState Bank: Tickets are included in most Florida Citrus Sports memberships. 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; campingworldstadium.com

FILM

28th Annual South Asian Film Festival: This event is made possible through a longstanding partnership with the Enzian Theatre, a well-known art cinema house in Orlando. 1 p.m.; Oct. 1; 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; orlandoatplay.com

Latin American/Latinx Film Festival: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the University of Central Florida is pleased to present the second Latin American/Latinx Film Festival which will feature seven award-winning films in English and Spanish. 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 30; University of Central Florida, Visual Arts Building, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive in Orlando; free; 407-823-2608; sciences.ucf.edu

LITERARY ARTS

Author and artist reception: See literary elements come to life with a creative collaboration between local authors and artists in the Avalon Park Arts & Culture Center’s Fall Featured Exhibit. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; Avalon Park Arts and Culture Center, 13000 Avalon Lake Drive, Suite 100 in Orlando; free; 407-658-6565; avalonparkorlando.com

D&D at the Library: Come join us at the library for high adventure as we play fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. The group is currently full and has moved to a waiting list pending a new DM. 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info .

Fairy Tale Weekend: Steer your horse-drawn carriage over to Orlando Science Center to celebrate an enchanting weekend of STEM learning inspired by your favorite fables. 11 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; 407-514-2000; orlandoatplay.com

Pastfinders Open House: The Pastfinders are hosting an Open House. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Phantasmagoria XIII “Poe: Through the Tales Darkly”: Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria explodes onto the stage of Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center. 8 p.m.; Oct. 6; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; 407-476-5121; orlandoatplay.com

Read to the Dogs: All ages are invited to join the PAWS Therapy Dogs every first Tuesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. 4 p.m.; Oct. 4; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Storytime: 11 a.m.; Sept. 30; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; free; fun4lakekids.com

WEE Story Time: Stories, finger plays, books, bubbles and toys. 11 a.m.; Oct. 4; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

FAMILY

Playmakers: The Family Madrigal (4-5 year olds): Welcome to the family where all the people are fantastical and magical. Step inside our casita to unlock your gift and share it with the world. 9 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; $150; orlandoatplay.com

Shots, Sips and Swigs — A premium bar crawl at Disney Springs: Join the Disney Day Drinkers Club with your hosts Skip Sher and Tony Baxter as we crawl around Disney Springs hitting our favorite spots with a handful of guests. 1 p.m.; Oct. 1; The Boathouse, 1620 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; clubd3.ticketsauce.com

Community Health Fair: The event will feature health screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks, CPR demonstration, raffles, drawings and prizes. 10 a.m.; Oct. 1; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in Saint Cloud; free; stcloudfl.gov

KIDS

(A/B) Kids Adventure Club: Join for fun after-school activities. 3 p.m.; Oct. 5; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Kids Night: 5 p.m.; Oct. 3; Chick Fil A, Highway 441 in Mount Dora; free; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Open Gym: 10:30 a.m.; Oct. 3; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

Toddler Time: 9 a.m.; Oct. 4, Oct. 6; Sky Zone Clermont, 2510 S. Highway 27 in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Time: 10 a.m.; Oct. 6; Dreamcatcher Horse Rescue; 10639 Toad Road in Clermont; $25; fun4lakekids.com

10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian

This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
stupiddope.com

Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando, Florida

The world’s most respected cannabis company, Jungle Boys, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Florida medical marijuana dispensary and fifth retail dispensary store in the United States, Jungle Boys Orlando. Located at 11401 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, Jungle Boys’ new Orlando location is open...
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian

After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
OVIEDO, FL
Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

Community Policy