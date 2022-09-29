ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a nine-year-old is dead after a suspected drive by shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. According to police, someone attempted to take the child to the Southwest Integris Medical Center after the nine-year-old was shot. As far as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Taken Into Custody As Overnight Standoff In SW OKC Ends

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a man holding two people against their will inside a home at around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street near I-44. Authorities said they responded to a call after two females and their father called 9-1-1 after a man had threatened them. The father went to confront the man over the threat when an argument began, after which the police were called.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When authorities arrived on scene, they said one of the three vehicles in the crash was on its side. Firefighters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home

A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious. Whitetree’s neighbors said they had...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC

Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Increase Presence At High School After Gun Was Found

Police said they increased their presence at Norman High School on Tuesday after a student was arrested for having a gun. In a message to parents on Monday, Norman Public Schools said Norman High School administrators found a weapon in a student's backpack and immediately called police. The student was...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Charged With Double-Murder Appears For Preliminary Hearing

A suspect charged with the murder of two men in April appeared for his preliminary hearing on Monday at the Pawnee County Courthouse. Isaiah Lopez, the defendant, stands accused of stabbing to death two Cleveland County men at an April fish fry event. According to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office,...
News On 6

Meth Use On The Rise In Rural Oklahoma, Police Say

Law enforcement in rural Oklahoma have reported seeing a resurgence of a drug that devastates communities big and small. The Maysville Chief of Police in Garvin County said on Tuesday methamphetamine users and dealers were on the rise. Police in Maysville said most of their drug arrests come from traffic...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
News On 6

Trick-Or-Treat Days And Times Set Up For The OKC Metro

Some Cities across the Oklahoma City metro are posting their trick-or-treating days and times. Yukon, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City have recognized Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating. Midwest City and Del City will also host trick-or-treating on Halloween night as well. However, Bricktown and Downtown Oklahoma City have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman High Student Arrested After Weapon Found In Backpack

A Norman High School student was taken into custody Monday after a weapon was found in their backpack. The school administration said police were immediately notified and police presence at the school will be increased. Officers said they will release more information when it's available.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building. The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits. The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Pop-Up Shop Park Coming To Guthrie

Guthrie announced it has been awarded $250,000 to build a park in the city's downtown. The park will host multiple pop-up shops featuring local businesses, and a shaded pavilion with picnic tables and benches. the city plans for the park to be up and running by next spring, but officials...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

OU's Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel's Status Following Week 5 Head Injury

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
NORMAN, OK

