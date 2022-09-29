Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a nine-year-old is dead after a suspected drive by shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. According to police, someone attempted to take the child to the Southwest Integris Medical Center after the nine-year-old was shot. As far as...
News On 6
Police Investigate After Pedestrian Killed In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a car in NW Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The crash happened near NW 112th St. and County Line Rd. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Suspect Taken Into Custody As Overnight Standoff In SW OKC Ends
Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a man holding two people against their will inside a home at around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street near I-44. Authorities said they responded to a call after two females and their father called 9-1-1 after a man had threatened them. The father went to confront the man over the threat when an argument began, after which the police were called.
News On 6
Police Searching For Man After Discovering Bloody Scene In His Empty Home
A horror scene was uncovered inside a home belonging to a missing Pottawatomie County man. According to court filings in September, investigators went to Lloyd McLaughlin's home where they discovered a large amount of blood throughout the home. Shortly after, McLaughlin was declared missing. “We, in conjunction with the evidence,...
News On 6
Investigation Underway After OCPD Officers Shoot, Wound Suicidal Man
Three Oklahoma City police officers were place on routine administrative leave on Sunday after they shot a suicidal man on his porch. Police officials said they shot 61-year-old Ralph Tuggle who was armed and threatening to end his life on the front porch of his elderly mother’s home. Tuggle’s...
News On 6
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When authorities arrived on scene, they said one of the three vehicles in the crash was on its side. Firefighters...
News On 6
OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home
A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious. Whitetree’s neighbors said they had...
News On 6
OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC
Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.
News On 6
Norman Police Increase Presence At High School After Gun Was Found
Police said they increased their presence at Norman High School on Tuesday after a student was arrested for having a gun. In a message to parents on Monday, Norman Public Schools said Norman High School administrators found a weapon in a student's backpack and immediately called police. The student was...
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
Suspect Charged With Double-Murder Appears For Preliminary Hearing
A suspect charged with the murder of two men in April appeared for his preliminary hearing on Monday at the Pawnee County Courthouse. Isaiah Lopez, the defendant, stands accused of stabbing to death two Cleveland County men at an April fish fry event. According to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office,...
News On 6
Meth Use On The Rise In Rural Oklahoma, Police Say
Law enforcement in rural Oklahoma have reported seeing a resurgence of a drug that devastates communities big and small. The Maysville Chief of Police in Garvin County said on Tuesday methamphetamine users and dealers were on the rise. Police in Maysville said most of their drug arrests come from traffic...
News On 6
Trick-Or-Treat Days And Times Set Up For The OKC Metro
Some Cities across the Oklahoma City metro are posting their trick-or-treating days and times. Yukon, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City have recognized Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating. Midwest City and Del City will also host trick-or-treating on Halloween night as well. However, Bricktown and Downtown Oklahoma City have...
News On 6
Norman High Student Arrested After Weapon Found In Backpack
A Norman High School student was taken into custody Monday after a weapon was found in their backpack. The school administration said police were immediately notified and police presence at the school will be increased. Officers said they will release more information when it's available.
News On 6
Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found. He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI is on the...
News On 6
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
News On 6
New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building. The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits. The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is...
News On 6
Pop-Up Shop Park Coming To Guthrie
Guthrie announced it has been awarded $250,000 to build a park in the city's downtown. The park will host multiple pop-up shops featuring local businesses, and a shaded pavilion with picnic tables and benches. the city plans for the park to be up and running by next spring, but officials...
News On 6
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing For Justice Reform Bill Hb 4369
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a ceremonial bill signing for justice reform bill HB 4369 on Wednesday. Governor Stitt will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest as well as other advocates for criminal justice reform. The Governor's Office says House Bill 4369 incentivizes compliance with parole...
News On 6
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
