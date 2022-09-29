ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn Independent

Support Medina, he'll support us

By Pamplin Media
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0iEnK8Hd00 Anthony Medina will be a state representative who looks out for working families, like mine.

My parents are immigrants. They taught me hard work and family were everything.

Times are really hard right now. It seems like the price of everything is going up — rent, food, and don't get me started on the prescriptions my dad needs.

I want someone in the state legislature who will fight for working families like mine.

Anthony Medina has lived this story too and he gets it. Anthony's family has deep ties to the area — they were farm workers here in Woodburn. They know the value of hard work and family too, and his passion for standing up for workers is rooted in his own family's story.

Anthony is dedicated to fighting to bring down the costs of essentials like housing, healthcare, and childcare. He will push back on greedy insurance companies to make healthcare more accessible, and fight for workers rights. That's why he is endorsed by PCUN, the Northwest Carpenters Union, and the Oregon Education Association PAC.

Anthony's working class roots right here in Woodburn will make him an authentic champion in the statehouse for working families like mine and yours. I will be honored to cast my vote for him, and encourage you to join me.

Debbie D. Cabrales

Woodburn

Comments / 0

Related
thelundreport.org

Kitzhaber Urges Health Care Unity In Face Of Brewing Storm

Oregon’s frayed health care system needs a united front to head off a perfect storm of financial and workforce challenges that keeps patients stuck in emergency rooms waiting for an open hospital bed, former Gov. John Kitzhaber said Thursday. The former Democratic governor was the keynote speaker for the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Tune in October 4 to watch the live Governor's debate

For the first time in Oregon’s history, three women are vying for the state’s top political job, and all three are scheduled to appear in a debate on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on KVAL. Among the three candidates to debate are: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock

Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Pcun#Woodburn#Statehouse
Portland Tribune

Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture

Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Governor’s debate fractured, with 2 candidates on one side of an issue, another opposed

In a group of three, two usually line up – and did in the latest Oregon gubernatorial debate A two-way contest of any sort is a relatively simple matter of one side gaining more than the other. Add a third side to the picture and it becomes much more complicated.  In Oregon’s race for governor, […] The post Governor’s debate fractured, with 2 candidates on one side of an issue, another opposed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

North Marion nine hone in on equity

North Marion School District team shares views on equity after Oregon conferenceWhat is equity and how can it make a difference for a school community? That's something that nine North Marion School District staff, teachers, and administrators pondered last week while attending the Oregon Equity Educator Summit from Sept. 22 to 23 at The Grand Hotel in downtown Salem. Thought leaders and education experts came together to offer insight on topics such as restorative justice, best legal practices for supporting LGBTQ2SIA+ students and staff, equity-focused state legislation, equity in early learning, and much more. The North Marion team shared their...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Oregon voters should turn down ballot measure on guns

Columnist: The measure likely wouldn't survive a U.S. Supreme Court challenge and also isn't practical.Before Oregonians vote on Measure 114 on Nov. 8, they should know the truth about its actual effects before voting. So far, the "yes" campaign and their loyal lapdogs in the local media have been deceptive about its true effects. Measure 114 requires a permit to purchase, unlike any other constitutional right; I do not believe that it would survive a SCOTUS challenge due to the recent Bruen decision. (Editor's note: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a June ruling in the case of...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland

For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Health alert tied to rabies

Public health officials reported that a rabid bat has been found in Marion CountySALEM — Public health officials are warning area residents to take precautions after a bat with rabies was found in a home located in the Salem area of Marion County. The bat was tested on Monday, September 26, at the Oregon State University, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. According to Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in this state. About 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies are positive every year. So far, in 2022, seven bats have tested positive for rabies in Oregon....
MARION COUNTY, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
beavertonresourceguide.com

Do you want to live a healthier life? You have to move…

Now that Fall has arrived, the rains return. With the increase in precipitation there seems to be a proportional decrease in motivation to get outside. Unfortunately, our bodies crave and require movement. During our office workshop last month, we discussed the lifestyles of cultures that tend to live the longest...
BEAVERTON, OR
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
578
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy