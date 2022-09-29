Support Medina, he'll support us

Anthony Medina will be a state representative who looks out for working families, like mine.

My parents are immigrants. They taught me hard work and family were everything.

Times are really hard right now. It seems like the price of everything is going up — rent, food, and don't get me started on the prescriptions my dad needs.

I want someone in the state legislature who will fight for working families like mine.

Anthony Medina has lived this story too and he gets it. Anthony's family has deep ties to the area — they were farm workers here in Woodburn. They know the value of hard work and family too, and his passion for standing up for workers is rooted in his own family's story.

Anthony is dedicated to fighting to bring down the costs of essentials like housing, healthcare, and childcare. He will push back on greedy insurance companies to make healthcare more accessible, and fight for workers rights. That's why he is endorsed by PCUN, the Northwest Carpenters Union, and the Oregon Education Association PAC.

Anthony's working class roots right here in Woodburn will make him an authentic champion in the statehouse for working families like mine and yours. I will be honored to cast my vote for him, and encourage you to join me.

Debbie D. Cabrales

Woodburn