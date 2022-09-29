ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance listings: Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
NOTE: Please check with individual venues as Hurricane Ian may cause cancellations or postponement of events.

THEATER

Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too, August Wilson): “The world you’re about to see ain’t yours.” Imagine the United States had a second Civil War that segregated the country. 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5-6; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando; $25-$60; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

Jonny & the Puppets: Hear great stories, watch puppet shows, sing songs, do zany dances and more. 10 a.m.; Oct. 5; Astor County Library, 54905 Alco Road in Astor; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Lemonade — Musical: The fairy-tale frenzy is coming to Osceola Arts this fall with “Lemonade.” The characters of fairy-tale land are having a bad day. 9 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando; 407-846-6257; orlandoatplay.com

Lionel Bart’s Oliver! Jr: Consider yourself at home with “Oliver! Jr.,” the Broadway Junior version of Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, “Oliver Twist.” 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Lakeland Community Theatre, 121 S. Lake Ave. in Lakeland; lakelandcommunitytheatre.com

The Munsterz Live!: The award-winning cast of The Golden Gals is back with their brand-new show, “The Munsterz Live!” Join Herman (Divine Grace) and Lily (Ginger Minj) as they try to live a normal life. 8 p.m.; Oct. 6; Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27 in Clermont; $35-$50; 352-394-4800; clermontperformingarts.com

Murder at the Howard Johnson’s by Sam Bobrick: A fast-paced comedy involving a love triangle where the phrase “two’s company and three’s a crowd” is played out when a woman, her lover and her husband variously plot to kill each other in a motel. 8 p.m.; Sept. 30-Oct. 2; Second String Theater at Museum of Art — Stetson University, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand; $10-$12; 386-822-8700; stetson.edu

Musical Theatre: Inside the Encanto (1-2 grades): Hola Casita. Use your imagination to bring the magic of La Familia Madrigal to life while discovering your unique gifts and talents. 9 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; $210; orlandoatplay.com

Performance Workshop: Rewinding the Cosmos (3-8 grades): Travel lightyears away to protect the galaxy. An enormous threat has emerged somewhere in the universe and it is up to the Space Rangers to investigate. 9:30 a.m.; Oct. 1; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; $285; orlandoatplay.com

Phantasmagoria XIII “Poe: Through the Tales Darkly”: Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria explodes onto the stage. 8 p.m.; Oct. 6; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; 407-476-5121; orlandoatplay.com

Say Goodnight, Gracie: New York’s East Village — 1976: Jerry, an aspiring young actor, shares an apartment with Ginny, a secretary. 8 p.m.; Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 5; Theater On The Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave. in Orlando; $18-$34; 407-309-0106; theaterontheedge.org

TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical: 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 1; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando; orlandorep.com

Young Frankenstein: Comedy genius Mel Brooks transforms Mary Shelley’s revival of the corpse tale into our own era with his riotous account of Frankenstein’s modern-day grandson. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 6; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in DeLand; $27-$32; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com

Hamlet: 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 6; Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive in Lakeland; $20; lkldarts.org

UCF Theatre presents The Interference: By Lynda Radley and directed by David Reed. 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30- Oct. 2; Theatre UCF Black Box, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. in Orlando; $10-$25; arts.cah.ucf.edu

The World Goes Round: Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. 8 p.m.; Oct. 6; The MEZZ, 100 S. Eola Drive in Orlando; newgentheatrical.ticketleap.com

DANCE

Bonobo: 8 p.m.; Sept. 30; Plaza LIVE Orlando, 425 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando

Cid At Elixir Orlando 9 p.m.; Oct. 1; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Cuartero: Oct. 3; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

DJ BMF: This event is 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Sept. 30; Lil’ Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Latin Ambition: Combining American dance and Latin dance music. 5 p.m.; Sept. 30; Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, The Villages; thevillagesentertainment.com

The Ultimate 90s Music and Boy Band Dance Party: This event is 21 and older. 9 p.m.; Sept. 30; Tuffy’s Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave. in Sanford; $10

Electric Feels: 8 p.m.; Sept. 30; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; $15-$45; bandsintown.com

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

