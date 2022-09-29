Art listings: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Exterior of the Orlando Museum of Art board, on Friday, September 16, 2022. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Note: Please check with individual venues as Hurricane Ian may cause cancellations or postponement of events.

The Art Of Mentorship IV: The diverse artwork represented in The Art of Mentorship IV reflects the strong and rewarding partnership between Crealdé instructors and their students at the Jessie Brock Community Center. 8 a.m.; Oct. 3; 300 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; orlandoatplay.com

Ceramic Animal: 8 p.m.; Oct. 2; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando

Conflict: An exhibition by Victor Bokas: 9 a.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 1-6; 39 South Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-246-2555; downtownorlando.com

Eclectic Knights XIV: Attendees will experience costumes by Theatre UCF, music performances by our alumni and students from the UCF School of Performing Arts, and, of course, Knightro. 6 p.m.; Oct. 6; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; orlandoatplay.com

Emerge: Emerging artists from Crealdé's photography, ceramics and sculpture disciplines share their talent in work produced during their programs. 7 p.m.; Sept. 30; 600 St. Andrews Blvd. in Winter Park; free; orlandoatplay.com

Art in the Chambers — Chris Robb: 8 a.m.; Oct. 3; Orange County Administration Center, 201 S. Rosalind St. in Orlando; orlandoatplay.com

The Stebbins Collection: A Gift for the Morse Museum: The exhibit introduces to the public a previously held private collection of 70 works of art by 53 artists. 9:30 a.m.; Oct. 1; The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; $1-$6; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org

What’s New?: This installation features a select group of works by American artists from the Andersen Collection gifted to the museum by The Martin Andersen-Gracia Andersen Foundation. 12 p.m.; Oct. 1; Winter Park; orlandoatplay.com

From Ella to Coltrane: Roger Kallins was an extraordinary man of many talents and, through his photography, he artfully captured the emotion that jazz musicians bring to their work. 9 a.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 1-6; Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd. in Winter Park; free; 407-671-1886; crealde.org

Gallery Tour: Join A&H chief curator Dan L. Hess on a guided tour of the Maitland Art Center gallery’s current exhibition every second Thursday of the month. 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 6; Orlando; orlandoatplay.com

La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage: The Town of Oakland is excited to announce its new combination art and history exhibition “La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage. 11 a.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 5-6; Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave. in Oakland; free; 407-656-1117

South Arts Southern Prize and State Fellows Exhibition: Launched in 2017, the South Arts Southern Prize & State Fellows project supports some of the best contemporary art in the American South. 10 a.m.; Sept. 30, Oct. 3-6; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive in Orlando; free; cah.ucf.edu