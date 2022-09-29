Read full article on original website
Brandywine Living at Princeton celebrated National Assisted Living week in style with a number of fun events. Stephanie Gaber, escapades producer at Brandywine Living Princeton, said for National Assisted Living week the theme was “joyful moments.”. “I added ‘Joyful moments through TV sitcoms and series,’ so each day was...
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
The Princeton Council has renewed its agreement to lease a parking lot from Rider University at the former Westminster Choir College campus, allowing business employees to park in the lot off Franklin Avenue. The Council’s initial lease expired Aug. 31. The new lease between the town and Rider University began...
BORDENTOWN – The Downtown Bordentown Association is all set to host the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival this weekend in Bordentown City. The two-day extravaganza that is a “rain or shine event” will run each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and feature crafters, artists and vendors offering handmade, vintage and upcycled items, as well as a food court, beer garden and live music.
MONROE – Just minutes after being sworn in as New Jersey’s newest firefighter, a 9-year-old Passaic boy has been hailed a hero “rescuing a princess from the balcony of the castle.”. Make-A-Wish New Jersey and over 100 firefighters from departments all throughout the state and beyond came...
United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
METUCHEN – Edgar Middle School is the first school in Metuchen to earn the distinction of being a National Blue Ribbon School. And school officials can’t wait to celebrate. “The National Blue Ribbon Award has never before been awarded to Edgar Middle School (EMS) or any other Metuchen...
• Learn what it takes to be a ghost hunter and see the sophisticated gear that helps to spot spectres. New Jersey Paranormal Investigations will take you to the dark side at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 101 Washington St., Toms River, at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. The program will be led by NJPI founder Barry Ruggiero, who has researched hair-raising occurrences for more than 12 years. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program. Details: 732-349-6200.
A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
• Middletown Township Public Library will partner with the Bayshore Family Success Center to bring families together for a “Fall Into Fun” community event at the library, 55 New Monmouth Road, on Oct. 5. There will be fall-themed activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Storyteller Queen Nur will present “Sweet Potato Pie and Such,” an interactive collection of tales shared in the African and African American oral tradition. There will also be fall games, crafts, music and ponies. Registration is not required to attend. Overflow parking will be available at New Monmouth School and at Tindall Park.
Anthony Peter Greenwood, 67, of Trenton, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Penn Medicine Princeton Health in Mercer County. Born in Blackpool, England to Doreen White Greenwood and the late Alan Greenwood, he had been the husband of the late Anne Barr and the late Sonya Kay Taylor. Anthony had been a resident of Trenton for the past several years and prior to that he had lived in East Windsor Twp. and Hightstown.
TRENTON – A North Brunswick man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey for unlawful sale, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the federal Bureau...
• DeBows United Methodist Church, at the intersection of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a flea market on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Oct. 8). Table space (no table) for vendors is $10. Contact Sue at 732-598-7352 to reserve a space or for more information. All are welcome to attend. Additional information can be found at www.debowsumc.org.
New Jersey state parks are among the latest recipients of funding to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure, giving visitors the opportunity to appreciate and protect the environment while quietly charging their vehicles during outings, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced. In March, the New Jersey Board of Public...
JACKSON — Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that the 2022 Jackson Day community celebration, which was scheduled to be held on Oct. 2 at Johnson Park, has been cancelled. On Sept. 29, township officials released the following statement, “Due to the projected weather forecast for this weekend, the...
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
The New Jersey Youth Symphony, a program of Wharton Arts, will host a legacy concert in honor of former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow. The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Cullen Center at Westminster Choir College located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. Featuring alumni...
EAST BRUNSWICK – Federal funds through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will help further secure the facility shared by Temple B’nai Shalom and the Vibrant Church. “The first clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution protects our legal right to freely practice our religious faith, but we must ensure members of the community can safely exercise that right,” Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) said. “Investments like this one, made through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, can help ensure safety and peace of mind for people of faith in every community.”
Stony Brook Elementary School in Pennington has earned the distinction of being a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. Stony Brook in the Hopewell Valley Regional School District was one of 297 schools nationwide selected by the U.S. Department of Education. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced program recipients in September.
METUCHEN – The public is invited to the inaugural Feast of Saint Francis Cathedral, an Italian street fair with a Metuchen twist. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi Campus, 548 Main St. “It has long...
