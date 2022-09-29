Read full article on original website
Hearn Tears Into Wilder, Says He Is Not Hall of Fame Worthy: 'Frightening That He's Saying That'
Eddie is flabbergasted by Deontay Wilder’s belief that his name deserves to be etched into posterity alongside some of the greatest fighters throughout boxing history. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama was asked recently if his name deserves a spot at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, and he responded unequivocally in the affirmative.
Connor Coyle Finishes Training Camp, Heads To London For Felix Cash Clash
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle wrapped up training and is headed to London for his October 8 showdown against Felix Cash at the O2 Arena. Under the watchful eye of Florida Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Jim McLaughlin, Coyle started camp in early August, then fought September 17 in Tampa, FL, winning an eight round unanimous decision. Following his victory, Coyle returned to the gym and focused on the game plan to defeat Cash, who's 15-0 with 10 knockouts.
Fundora: I Showed The Fans What I Was Made Of In My Last Fight
The biggest win of Sebastian Fundora’s career was less about a learning experience and more about proving his worth. The unbeaten 6’5 ½” junior middleweight saw his stock skyrocket following his ninth-round stoppage of top contender Erickson Lubin. Their terrific slugfest this past April 9in Las Vegas remains a leading candidate for 2022 Fight of the Year, with Fundora scoring an early knockdown and surviving one of his own to batter Lubin to the point of his corner electing to stop the fight after nine bruising rounds.
Joe Joyce Would Welcome An Anthony Joshua Showdown: "He Gets Bashed Up"
After becoming the first man to stop Joseph Parker in his tracks, Joe Joyce believes that he should be viewed as an elite-level fighter. In addition to his now elevated standing, Joyce, courtesy of his victory over Parker this past weekend, is now perched in the number one position in the WBO sanctioning body.
Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
Manchester City v Manchester United: Premier League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester City maintain their unbeaten record this season against their bitter rivals? Join Rob Smyth to find out
Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz
The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
Montserrat Alarcon Outboxes Brenda Martinez To Retain WBA Title
Last night, Montserrat "Raya" Alarcon (17-4-2) defeated Brenda Balderas Martinez (4-3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision, 100-93, 97-93, and 98-92, in a 10round women's atomweight (102 lb.) championship fight. Alarcon retained her WBA atomweight world title on EstrellaTV's Boxeo EstrellaTV. The series occurs on the last Friday of each month,...
Shalom: Shields-Marshall Winner Will Be Biggest Name in Female Boxing!
Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER believes the winner of the upcoming grudge match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be the biggest star in women's boxing. Shields and Marshall will stake their undefeated records in a high-stakes unification, for the undisputed middleweight crown, on October 15 at the O2 Arena, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Jacob Bank, Ditlev Rossing, Mikkel Nielsen Get Wins in Kolding, Denmark
Kolding, Denmark - The main event of this TK Promotion, a scheduled ten rounder made at super middleweight between Jacob Bank (8-0) and Rafael Bejaran (30-8-1), ended in a disappointing TKO win for Bank as Bejaran retired with a shoulder injury after the first round. The aging but still capable...
Andy Ruiz's Father Would Like Son To Face Tyson Fury On Cinco De Mayo Weekend
Andres Ruiz, father and manager of former unified champion Andy Ruiz, will not be available to fight WBC world champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd. Last month, Ruiz returned to the ring and won a twelve round decision over dangerous Cuban boxer Luis Ortiz. Fury is in negotiations for a...
Benn's Trainer Does Not Expect Weigh-In Drama With Eubank Jr.
Tony Sims, the head trainer for welterweight contender Conor Benn, is expecting Chris Eubank Jr. to make weight for their upcoming catch-weight showdown. Benn will move up in weight to face Eubank Jr. at 157-pounds, next Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. There is also a rehydration limit in...
Carlos Adames: Not Just Munguia, Charlo, The Entire Middleweight Division Is Avoiding Me
Carlos Adames’ name is rarely mentioned when boxing’s middleweight champions and other top fighters in the 160-pound division discuss potential opponents. The Dominican contender legitimized himself as one of the sport’s top middleweights when he out-pointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their 10-rounder last December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Defeating Derevyanchenko by majority decision only made him a higher-risk, low-reward proposition, according to Adames.
Zepeda-Prograis Vacant WBC Title Fight Eyed For November 26 in Southern California
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis will move forward with their vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that MarvNation Promotions has set aside a date of November 26 for the title fight claimed by the Southern California-based outfit during a recent purse bid hearing. An exact venue was not established as this goes to publish, though a strong possibility is for the fight to land at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight is expected to headline an independent but moderately priced Pay-Per-View event.
Luis Alberto Lopez Feels Warrington is Dirty Fighter, Aims To Knock Him Out
Luis Alberto Lopez has vowed to be really careful in the upcoming mandatory fight with IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington - due to the beltholder's fighting style. Several boxers have accused Warrington of being a dirty fighter and using his head as a tool in fights. Lopez will challenge Warrington...
Luis Nery Blasts Out David Camona in Three Rounds
Former world champion Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) continued his run to a world title with a third round stoppage of veteran David Carmona (22-11-5, 9 KOs) at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Nery controlled the first, dropped Carmona in the second and then...
Daily Bread Mailbag: Andrade, Canelo-Golovkin, Joe Joyce, Haney, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as former two division champion Demetrius Andrade, the Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy, heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, and much more. Hey Bread - It's always sad to see your favorite fighters age. Knew that...
Frank Warren: Joe Joyce Propelled Himself Into The Elite at Heavyweight
ON SATURDAY NIGHT in Manchester, Joe Joyce propelled himself into the elite band of active heavyweights. It is a group of three that also currently features Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, while I am hopeful that Daniel Dubois will make it a fab four before too long. Tyson and Usyk...
Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez Hopes To Close Out 2022 With a Big Fight
Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (33-1) picked up his second win of the year earlier this month when he stopped the previously unbeaten Jorge Mata Cuellar in 5 rounds in Hermosillo. Mexico. With the victory, Hernandez retained his WBC international silver super featherweight title. The 24-year-old didn’t like the way...
Deontay Wilder: It Feels Great Not To Have Pressure, I'm In A Different Position Now
Uneasy is the head that wears a crown, William Shakespeare once famously wrote. Former heavyweight crownholder Deontay Wilder knows all too well the pressure that comes with being a champion. Wilder’s world title reign spanned from 2015 to 2020 until he ran into the buzzsaw that was Tyson Fury. Wilder...
