The biggest win of Sebastian Fundora’s career was less about a learning experience and more about proving his worth. The unbeaten 6’5 ½” junior middleweight saw his stock skyrocket following his ninth-round stoppage of top contender Erickson Lubin. Their terrific slugfest this past April 9in Las Vegas remains a leading candidate for 2022 Fight of the Year, with Fundora scoring an early knockdown and surviving one of his own to batter Lubin to the point of his corner electing to stop the fight after nine bruising rounds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO