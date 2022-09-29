Read full article on original website
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown...
Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. September XX, 2022. Do you like the way government is operating? Think it’s an absolute mess? You can have your say in November, but only if you are registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is rapidly approaching – Oct. 11.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, leaving at least four storm-related fatalties, authorities said Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator...
$5.8 billion for rail in Virginia, but $0 for Bristol
Virginia’s new draft, $5.8 billion statewide rail plan includes no funding to extend passenger service to Bristol and indicates such service depends on Tennessee. Unveiled this week, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan includes 174 total projects with more than $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger projects and more than $440 million for 93 short- and long-term freight projects.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Virginia updates how it conducts risk-limiting audits for election results
On Tuesday, the Virginia Board of Elections approved a new risk-limiting audit manual ahead of the general election this November. Though election officials were already conducting risk-limiting audits in Virginia, they are now going to happen before state election officials certify election results. That’s because the General Assembly passed legislation...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Rescuers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, other states and counties were racing against the clock as the sun was about to set Thursday in North Port, to help families stranded in their own homes surrounded by streets that had turned into canals. The city...
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of...
Ian makes landfall again, now in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph on Friday afternoon. Ian...
George Mason University becomes state's last public college to freeze tuition
George Mason University will keep tuition prices flat for in-state undergraduate students, making the Fairfax County school the last public college in the state to honor a request by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, the university’s board of visitors approved a motion to issue a 3% credit, returning the price...
9 AM UPDATE: Ian leaves tens of thousands without power in Virginia
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia. The Richmond/Tri-Cities area has 1,459 customers without power. Appalachian Power reported 26,657 customers still didn't have power, down from 29,811 that had been reported at 7 a.m. Rappahannock Electric...
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
Ford carries Chattanooga past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga’s three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
Local forecast for Ian remains basically unchanged
As Hurricane Ian makes its way across South Carolina, Tim Doyle, a National Weather Service meteorologist based out of Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities could see winds up to 50 mph. “The winds might be more of an impact than the rain because the amounts are not as high as...
Ian's heavy rain coming to Virginia
After briefly dipping below hurricane status as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Hurricane Ian will come onshore for the second time during Friday. The center will come inland along the South Carolina coast. Unlike the first landfall near Fort Myers, Fla., winds will not be as strong, but they will...
ETSU hosts Chattanooga in Rail Rivalry
Coming in: Chattanooga (3-1, 1-0), lost to Illinois, 31-0, on Sept. 22; ETSU (2-2, 0-2), def. Robert Morris, 45-3, last Saturday. What to watch for: Thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it promises to be chilly, windy and rainy as ETSU looks to claim The Rail Rivalry for the first time since 2018…Game time has been moved from 7:30 to 3 p.m. in hopes of lessening the impact from the storm…Chattanooga holds the all-time series lead 24-19-1, including a 4-1 mark since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2016…Defense has been the theme in the last three games, with the Mocs outscoring the Bucs 51-46...ETSU’s lone loss in last year’s Southern Conference championship season was to the Mocs…Chattanooga, who lost last Thursday at Big 10 foe Illinois, is ranked 10th and 12th in the most recent FCS polls… ETSU is led on offense by Jacob Saylors, who was the Southern Conference preseason player of the year. He became the third ETSU running back to eclipse 3,000 career yards after last week’s 163 yards and three touchdowns against Robert Morris…Devonnsha Maxwell, the SoCon preseason defensive player of the year, has 7.5 career sacks against ETSU, including a school record five last season…Saylors has rushed for 211 yards in three games against the Mocs, while Ailyn Ford has 295 yards and three scores against the Bucs…ETSU has committed eight turnovers this season, including seven interceptions, while the Mocs have turned it over six times…ETSU has a pair of freshman from Chattanooga…ETSU has just two home games remaining after this one, on Oct. 22 vs. Samford and Nov. 12 with Western Carolina…Beer will be sold at ETSU home football games for the first time beginning today.
Tropical storm warning issued as North Carolina coast braces for Ian’s wind and rain
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood advisory goes into effect...
Friday morning tropical update: Ian's rain arrives in Richmond
Virginia updates how it conducts risk-limiting audits for election results. The audits analyze a random sample of hand-counted ballots to confirm election results along with using auditing software called Arlo. The audits now will occur before state elections officials certify results.
Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors caught in Hurricane Ian waves off Outer Banks
Coast Guard crews rescued four mariners in a sailboat caught in heavy seas Thursday churned by Hurricane Ian off the Outer Banks. The boat, named the Catalyst, was overwhelmed by 12-14 foot waves around noon at Oregon Inlet and unable to make its way to safe harbor, the Coast Guard said in a Facebook post.
