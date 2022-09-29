Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit weather: Soaring to the 70s with changes coming
DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!. It is going to be another picture perfect and a beautiful day starting with temperatures in the middle 40s. There are a few suburbs dipping their toes in the upper 30s only briefly under mostly clear skies which means at least light jacket weather for that early morning bike ride or walk to work. Watch out for some patchy fog in the usual spots as you hit the roads but don’t expect any true weather obstacles this Wednesday morning.
Here’s when scattered showers could interrupt these warm temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A chilly night ahead, but not as cold as the last several nights. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s in most areas under clear skies—perfect weather for viewing the Space Station Flyby at 7:56 p.m. Look WNW for about seven minutes. The Space Station will then disappear into the southeast sky.
Frost advisory issued overnight Sunday for areas north and west of Metro Detroit
Plenty of sunshine for the end of the weekend with the breezy winds continuing, but as we work into the evening hours tonight, the breezy winds will slack off giving way to light winds and clear skies. With that, some portions of the region could see their first frost overnight tonight.
These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters
People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
‘I went running to my truck to grab my ticket’: Michigan man wins $271,000 lottery jackpot
PINCONNING, Mich. – A Michigan man said he went running out to his truck when he learned from a coworker that a lottery ticket worth more than $270,000 had been sold at the store where he bought his ticket. The Bay County man said he purchased a Fantasy 5...
GM to host hiring events for openings at Brownstown plant
BROWNSTOWN, Mich. – General Motors will hold two hiring events this week for full-time job openings at its Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant. The first hiring event will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Brownstown Event Center off of King Road. The second event will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, also at the Brownstown Event Center.
Deputies plan special day for 3-year-old boy battling cancer in White Lake Township
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A three-year-old boy battling cancer in Oakland County gets a big surprise Tuesday night, thanks to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the White Lake Township police and fire departments. The White Lake neighborhood came alive with police and helicopters for the three-year-old...
Unidentified: Fisherman found body of headless woman floating in St. Clair River 19 years ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman who had been decapitated was found floating in the middle channel of the St. Clair River 19 years ago. A fisherman found her body on Oct. 7, 2003, in Clay Township in St. Clair County. Her head was never recovered. She is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
Michigan farm owner says human waste contamination was ‘oversight,’ ‘not intentional’
HOMER, Mich. – The owner of a Michigan farm accused of using raw, untreated human waste on fields of produce, which triggered a widespread consumer alert, says the incident was an “oversight.”. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday issued a consumer advisory after a...
56 gaming machines seized during 4 raids in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park, Flint area
A total of 56 gaming machines and thousands of dollars were seized when officials discovered illegal gambling operations at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park, as well as a store in the Flint area. Investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General said...
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
Jason Carr: We need to taco-bout tacos
On National Taco Day we need to talk about tacos. The industrial food complex that sold us pre-packaged taco shells and seasoning for decades is downright evil. No one likes hard corn shells pre-formed. Great for holding the insides. Terrible for taste. Everyone knows the best tacos are flour soft...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election
DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election. Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just...
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals
DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
