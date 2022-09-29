ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Soaring to the 70s with changes coming

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!. It is going to be another picture perfect and a beautiful day starting with temperatures in the middle 40s. There are a few suburbs dipping their toes in the upper 30s only briefly under mostly clear skies which means at least light jacket weather for that early morning bike ride or walk to work. Watch out for some patchy fog in the usual spots as you hit the roads but don’t expect any true weather obstacles this Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters

People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
DETROIT, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
ClickOnDetroit.com

GM to host hiring events for openings at Brownstown plant

BROWNSTOWN, Mich. – General Motors will hold two hiring events this week for full-time job openings at its Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant. The first hiring event will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Brownstown Event Center off of King Road. The second event will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, also at the Brownstown Event Center.
BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: We need to taco-bout tacos

On National Taco Day we need to talk about tacos. The industrial food complex that sold us pre-packaged taco shells and seasoning for decades is downright evil. No one likes hard corn shells pre-formed. Great for holding the insides. Terrible for taste. Everyone knows the best tacos are flour soft...
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight

OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals

DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

