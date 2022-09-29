ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

As Democrats run on abortion rights, more Republicans run away from the issue

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9fI0_0iEnJSdt00
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to the crowd gathered outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing for a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. | Photo by Andrew Roth

There’s been a big shakeup in Michigan election politics since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, as polls show increasing support for abortion rights.

Many Republicans in Michigan and across the country have been staying quiet or given misleading responses on their stances against abortion, while Democrats are running ads touting their support for reproductive rights.

Right to Life of Michigan’s endorsement is typically considered to be a coveted one for Republicans running for the Legislature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMC6p_0iEnJSdt00
Rep. Jack O’Malley | House Republicans photo

But earlier this month, the group made the unusual move of revoking its endorsement of Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) — who is running for reelection against Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia, a Democrat who is a staunch abortion right supporter — for telling constituents during door-to-door conversations that he would consider exceptions to abortion.

Right to Life of Michigan only endorses candidates who believe in banning abortion in all circumstances, except to protect the life of the mother, such as the GOP ticket: gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, Attorney General nominee Matt DePerno and Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo.

Michigan currently has a 1931 law criminalizing abortion that hasn’t gone into effect amid lawsuits. Voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to enshrine reproductive rights in the Michigan Constitution with Proposal 3.

O’Malley has a strong anti-abortion track record. He co-sponsored legislation in 2019 known as the Fetal Heartbeat Protection Act that would make it a two year felony if a doctor providing an abortion does not check for a fetal heartbeat. He also voted in 2019 supporting legislation that would ban the medical procedure of dilation and evacuation.

“In Michigan, he used his vote to keep [the 1931 abortion ban] on the books. He has a track record of very extremist votes when it comes to abortion and choice, and those speak for themselves,” said Coffia, who is running against him in the 103rd District.

Neither O’Malley nor Right to Life of Michigan responded to a request for comment for this story.

Democrats have tried to take a number of actions in the Legislature this term to shore up abortion rights, but have failed to win GOP votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAGFh_0iEnJSdt00
Betsy Coffia | Courtesy photo

Well before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) introduced legislation, Senate Bill 70, in February 2021 that would repeal the 1931 law criminalizing abortion that does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The bill is in the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and didn’t receive any Republican support.

On June 21, just days before Roe was officially overturned, Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) offered an amendment in the House Oversight Committee to tie-bar a Republican-sponsored bill to a Democratic-sponsored bill that would repeal the 1931 abortion ban. O’Malley, along with all the Republicans on the committee, voted against it.

“I think voters are smart, and they understand that it’s an election year and that Jack’s party just did an incredibly unpopular thing by stripping away reproductive freedom and overturning Roe,” Coffia said.

On Wednesday, the GOP-led House used a procedural move to block Democrats from attaching amendments to repeal the 1931 law to other bills up for a vote.

Some doctors have criticized O’Malley for obfuscating his position on abortion. Former radiologist Dr. Charles Williams, who lives in O’Malley’s northern Michigan district, said that despite this recent shift in messaging, it “does not mean he supports exceptions for rape or incest.”

“We’re concerned Rep. O’Malley may be trying to present himself as a newly-minted moderate on the issue of abortion, when in fact, he has a clear voting track record of anti-abortion extremism” Williams said during a press conference earlier this month with the Committee to Protect Health Care.

While Michigan Republicans are trying to redirect voters to issues they’re focusing on, like crime and inflation, Democrats are running on their support for abortion rights.

The Michigan Democratic Party this week announced a slate of digital and TV ads highlighting the 20 Republican candidates in competitive districts around the state who have all pledged to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, including the candidates who have taken their stances off their websites.

The Michigan Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.

Abortion rights also has been a big factor in congressional races. State Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), who is running for U.S. House against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing), has dodged questions on abortion.

During a WDIV-TV debate against Slotkin on Sunday, Barrett was asked four times whether he supports exceptions for rape or incest. Each time he replied: “I’m pro-life.”

Slotkin supports abortion rights and voted this summer for legislation codifying the Roe v. Wade decision into law. She criticized Barrett during the debate.

“My opponent will not talk about children who have been raped. Will not talk about incest. Will not talk about the 1 in 4 women who has had a miscarriage — in the middle of the worst moment of her life and needs a D&C [dilation and curettage], because he’s black and white on this issue,” she said.

Barrett, who has been endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan, has a long anti-abortion record. Prior to Roe’s reversal, he sent out fundraising flyers that said he was “100% Pro-Life – No Exceptions.” In 2019, Barrett introduced Senate Bill 229, which would make it a felony to perform the rare dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion procedure. He also joined Republicans in the state legislature in a now-failed attempt to reinstate the 1931 law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbZWX_0iEnJSdt00
State Sen. Tom Barrett (left) and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (right) | Photos by Casey Hull and Andrew Roth

Last month, he took down a section of his campaign website that detailed his anti-abortion stance. Barrett told the Detroit News that he was unaware of the change to his website, but said it was likely made to focus on “the issues that were most salient right now.”

That’s been the main response from Republicans on the campaign trail in recent months: abortion is not a top priority.

However, a Detroit Free Press/EPIC-MRA poll this month and found abortion tied with inflation as voters’ top issues ahead of the election, with 24% of those surveyed listing each as their No. 1 priority.

Dixon, who often touted her Right to Life endorsement in the GOP primary, is running against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has filed suit to ensure the 1931 law isn’t enforced. Whitmer has made her support for abortion rights one of the centerpieces of her campaign.

“While other states — and even some politicians in Lansing — take steps to control women’s bodies by defending extreme restrictions on abortion and health care, I will fight like hell for reproductive freedom,” Whitmer said in a Sept. 7 statement. “To those seeking freedom and bodily autonomy — whether you’re a young professional deciding where to begin your career or a mom trying to take care of the kids you already have, my message is simple: we respect women’s rights in Michigan. This is a home of opportunity and limitless possibility.”

Dixon backs the 1931 abortion ban law and does not support exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health.

The Republican has said in interviews that she would not support a 14-year-old girl who was raped by her uncle to be able to get an abortion, telling podcast host Charlie LeDuff that it was a “perfect example” of why she doesn’t support exceptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ji54i_0iEnJSdt00
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (right) | Andrew Roth

Asked to clarify whether a 14-year-old rape victim should be allowed to get an abortion, Dixon told FOX-2 last month, “I’ve talked to those people who were the child of a rape victim and the bond that those two people made. And the fact that out of that tragedy, there was healing through that baby.”

After those interviews, Dixon has repeatedly tried to avoid talking about abortion, saying that abortion doesn’t fall in line with the “biggest issues” she is campaigning on.

Last week during a press conference in front of the Michigan Department of Education, Dixon told reporters that Michiganders can vote for Proposal 3, the Reproductive Freedom For All initiative, and vote for her.

“The ballot initiative for the constitutional amendment aligns with what Gretchen Whitmer wants,” Dixon said. “So yes, you can vote for Gretchen Whitmer’s position without having to vote for Gretchen Whitmer again.”

Comments / 111

reelman
3d ago

So Crime, Increasing Inflation, Fluctuating high fuel prices, overpriced electric bills, Convicted felons released early, defunded police agencies and the Invasion of America are back burner issues? wow...

Reply(19)
37
Bruce Bentley
2d ago

I don't care about abortion, I care about the massively high inaction on food, fuel and goods. your hype of abortion. is a misdirected agenda.

Reply(17)
23
DcCharlie
2d ago

Abortion is not a federal issue it's a State issue. If your state has it in their state Constitution it's a non-issue. Congress can't change that. Read the 10th Ammendment.

Reply(18)
14
Related
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Charlie Leduff
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Michigan Supreme Court#Medical Abortion#Republicans#Politics Federal#Election State#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Legislature#Gop
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
ELECTIONS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy