KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Sunny and dry again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Comfortable weather continues across the area with chilly mornings turning into warm afternoons. Lows this morning were in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 80s. Light east winds and sunny skies can be expected, too. The dry, fall-like weather...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Chilly morning turns into a nice afternoon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday starts off cool with low temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s at sunrise. Light northeast winds along with a few high clouds are expected during the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s, slightly above the normal for this time...
KTUL
FRIDAY FORECAST: A great weekend to be spent outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s are expected for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Winds may vary in direction day by day but will remain lighter than in the past few days. Clouds return to...
KTUL
PSO gives update on efforts to restore power in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way through South Carolina, Florida citizens are start down their long road to recovery. Public Service of Oklahoma started to make the drive south to help out those impacted by Ian's dangerous rain and winds. "We had a problem this...
KTUL
Utica Square to host Steins in the Square benefitting The Demand Project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Steins in the Square, hosted by Utica Square will take place this year from October 13 through 15. This second annual event is benefitting The Demand Project. Steins in the Square is a family-friendly festival that promotes traditional German culture with live music, food, drinks,...
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
KTUL
Miami schools react to deadly homecoming game incident at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last night, Sept. 30, the Miami Wardogs took on the McLain Titans for their scheduled Friday night football game. Around 10:15 p.m. Tulsa Police Department alerted the community that they were responding to a shooting at McLain High School. They confirmed that one 17-year-old boy...
KTUL
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
KTUL
Creek Turnpike to go cashless in November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is continuing to create cashless tolls. Only two toll roads switched to PlatePay in 2021. But the OTA took steps Friday towards its fourth conversion in four months. The Cimmaron Turnpike, which connects Tulsa and Stillwater, got its first cashless toll...
KTUL
Muskogee man drowns in Lake Eufaula
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Eufaula Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 58-year-old Tommy Williams of Muskogee. Troopers say Williams waded out into a deep spot in the water, began struggling, went under and never resurfaced. Williams' body was...
KTUL
People of all ages enjoy day 2 of the Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair is in full swing. Families are packing the Midway, riding rides and devouring those very unique fair foods. There is so much to see, do and eat. Eleven days of awesome just doesn't ever seem to be enough. Friday afternoon, NewsChannel...
KTUL
1 dead after 2 jet boats crash on Keystone Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP said the collision occurred around 6:30 Thursday night. Garry Dugan, 52, of Cleveland, Okla. was pronounced dead on scene due to head injuries, troopers said. ----- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - One person has died after two jet boats collided on Keystone Lake. The...
KTUL
"Hot Girl Walk" your way to mental health, new friends
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A viral fitness trend, made popular on Tik Tok, is making its mark in cities across the nation. Including, right here, in Tulsa. Over 100 girls gather each week for the “hot girl walk.”. “I saw Oklahoma was doing it and multiple cities across...
KTUL
Tulsa State Fair tops Disneyland attractions, plus a dill pickle shake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It’s day one of 11 days of awesome at the Tulsa State Fair, and this is the first in three years it's at full capacity, so it’s bigger and better than ever. The fair went big this year with 63 rides, topping Disneyland's...
KTUL
Fundraiser created for family of ORU soccer captain killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Eugene Quaynor who was tragically killed in a crash Wednesday night. The GoFundMe was set up by someone who whishes to stay anonymous. The creator says Quaynor was a beloved member of ORU's men's soccer team.
KTUL
Organizations, businesses step up to aid in Hurricane Ian relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ian is once again a hurricane. The storm regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it spins toward South Carolina, but leaves damage in Florida. The American Red Cross has begun what will no doubt be a challenging cleanup and recovery process. Organizations and companies across the country are travelling to help out those Floridians, including the Public Service of Oklahoma.
KTUL
High school baseball series returns to ONEOK Field
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High school baseball will be returning to ONEOK Field in 2023. The Tulsa Drillers announced on September 21 that for the third year in a row, the club will host a series of games at their downtown stadium. The games are scheduled for March 10...
KTUL
Tulsa chiropractor talks baby-sized adjustments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For many adults, going to the chiropractor is a regular occurrence. But what about taking an infant for an adjustment?. With a recent surge of social media videos of the practice, NewsChannel 8 takes a look at the potential benefits and if it's safe. From...
KTUL
Tulsa Crime Stoppers remind fairgoers to leave personal items at home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Crime Stoppers released a reminder for Tulsa State Fair fairgoers so everyone can enjoy their time riding rides and eating fair food. "Tulsa Crime Stoppers would like to remind all fairgoers to remove all personal items out of their vehicles before attending the fair," they said.
KTUL
Tulsa man dies after stumbling into bar with neck wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died early Friday morning after stumbling into a bar with a cut to the neck. Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Shades Bar & Grill near Pine and Yale. TPD says the caller...
