ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Hill

Putin seen as more dangerous as Russia-Ukraine war turns sour

Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming more dangerous and desperate as he faces growing pressure at home over the flailing war effort in Ukraine, observers of the conflict and Moscow say. Putin in the last week has renewed his threats of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine and moved to annex...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia escalated its military and political campaign Thursday to capture Ukrainian territory, rounding up Russian army reservists to fight, preparing votes on annexing occupied areas and launching new deadly attacks. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
nationalinterest.org

Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine

As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Of Ukraine#Ukraine War Military#Kiyv#United Nations#U N#Kremlin#Russian#General Assembly
POLITICO

Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin...
POLITICS
BBC

Putin declares four areas of Ukraine as Russian

Returning to the concert being held in Moscow's Red Square - and President Vladimir Putin has made an appearance on stage. The event is being held to mark Russia's announcement of the annexation of four Ukrainian territories. The president was joined by other Russian leaders, and they all sang the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Newsweek

China Treads Lightly on Condemning Putin for Taking Ukraine Territory

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he will annex four regions from Ukraine, China has continued to tread lightly and has avoided both condemning or issuing support for Moscow. On Friday, Putin announced that the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, and the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. With polls...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy