Florida State

Cleveland.com

For Ohio GOP and the 2022 elections, a matter of degree: Thomas Suddes

November’s big question isn’t whether Republicans will maintain their majorities in the state Senate and Ohio’s House of Representatives. They will. Instead, the question is how big those GOP majorities will be — and how rowdy they’ll be in doing business with either Gov. Mike DeWine, a Cedarville Republican, or his Democratic challenger, Nan Whaley, Dayton’s former mayor.
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio launches early sign up bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legal online sports betting is close than ever to launching in the Buckeye State, and FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio has an incredible $100 bonus...
