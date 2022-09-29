Read full article on original website
Remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring rain to parts of Northeast Ohio, down state and in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hurricane Ian may have dodged the Greater Cleveland, but the storm may leave some leave some scattered overnight showers for Northeast Ohio and down state Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. But the scattered showers could miss Greater Cleveland. “We could see some scattered...
Ohio minimum wage to rise to $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The minimum wage for non-tipped Ohio workers will rise 80 cents from $9.30 an hour to $10.10 an hour beginning Jan. 1, the Ohio Department of Commerce announced on Friday. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase to $5.05 an hour, up 40 cents from...
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
We have a huge gender divide in Ohio voters for the senate race: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The gender gap is playing a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace Sen. Rob Portman, with women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race. We’re talking about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election on Today in...
For Ohio GOP and the 2022 elections, a matter of degree: Thomas Suddes
November’s big question isn’t whether Republicans will maintain their majorities in the state Senate and Ohio’s House of Representatives. They will. Instead, the question is how big those GOP majorities will be — and how rowdy they’ll be in doing business with either Gov. Mike DeWine, a Cedarville Republican, or his Democratic challenger, Nan Whaley, Dayton’s former mayor.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Still getting his story straight -- in jail: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, autos towed: Chagrin Boulevard. An officer patrolling the lot at the Take 5 car wash at 4:31 a.m. Sept. 25 noticed a Bedford man, 39, standing by a 2008 Lincoln SUV with the door ajar, who initially waved and started to walk away.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dodges pitfalls as polls show he is favored for reelection
COLUMBUS, Ohio—On paper, Gov. Mike DeWine has a number of potential vulnerabilities for Democratic rival Nan Whaley to exploit heading into this year’s election for Ohio governor. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has energized many abortion-rights supporters – particularly women – to vote against...
This year, voters in Ohio Supreme Court races will know whom they’re voting for: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- When Ohio voters look over their ballots for the midterm election on or before Nov. 8, they’re going to find something they’ve never seen before: Political party affiliations next to the state Supreme Court (and state appellate court) candidates. The new procedure, which was passed by...
