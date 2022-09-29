ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The warmest loungewear to keep you cosy in the colder months

By Katie Wright
 3 days ago

With energy prices on the rise, it’s understandable if you’re delaying turning on your heating, or minimising the number of hours you have the radiators blasting.

Stocking up on winter warmers will help you keep warm as temperatures continue to drop – especially if you’re working from home.

By layering up with specially designed loungewear from head to toe, you’ll stay toasty for longer.

Here’s our pick of the best buys for men and women…

Thermals

Start with a thermal fabric base layer that traps body heat. A strappy vest or scoop neck top will be invisible under a jumper or sweatshirt, while a rollneck top keeps your neck extra warm.

On your bottom half, thermal leggings worn under loose trousers offer added insulation.

Damart Grey Marled Vest Top, £25; Grey Marl Long Pants, £35

M&S Collection Heatgen Plus Thermal Long Sleeve Top in Light Cream, £16; Collection Heatgen Plus Fleece Thermal Leggings in Grey Mix, £16

Uniqlo Men’s Heattech Ultra Warm Turtleneck Long Sleeved Thermal Top in Gray, £24.90

Joggers

Swap your regular joggers for a fleece-lined pair and you’ll really notice the difference.

A synthetic alternative to wool, the fluffy fabric creates air pockets, trapping body heat and keeping cold air out.

ASOS Design Curve Lounge Super Soft Fleece Sweat & Jogger Set in Black, £34

Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers in Academy, £45, John Lewis & Partners

Fleece

If you’re really feeling the chill, pull on a fluffy or fleece-lined top for maximum warmth.

Zip-up fleeces are ideal for teaming with rollneck tops, while a hoodie is handy if you don’t want to wear a beanie hat.

H&M Zip-Top Fleece Top in Beige, £24.99

John Lewis & Partners Hi-Pile Fleece Snuggle Top in Grey, £29

Lululemon GridLiner Fleece Hoodie in Heathered Dove Grey, £128

Socks

There’s nothing worse than having cold feet at home, so keep your tootsies toasty in a pair of thermal, wool or cashmere socks, paired with some thick bootie slippers for the ultimate insulation.

Uniqlo Heattech Soft Fluffy Socks in Off White, £12.90 for two pairs

Barbour Ladies Houghton Socks in Lilac, £14.95

Hush Cashmere Socks in Midnight, £45

#Loungewear
