Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal
Jintaek Jung, CEO of SHI(fourth from left) and Trond Bokn, SVP, Director of Project Development(fifth from left) Credit: Samsung Heavy Industries. Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has signed a "Strategic Collaboration Agreement" with Equinor, Norway's largest energy company, to strengthen its competitiveness in the offshore EPC business. According to SHI, the...
‘Bugs’ to boost solar energy storage underground in ‘soil batteries,’ new project
The idea is to stimulate particular microorganisms in the soil by using buried electrodes to receive electricity from solar panels.
marinelink.com
Spear Power Systems Promotes Kostos
Spear Power Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion energy storage systems, announced it has promoted Ryan Kostos to Applications Engineering Manager. Kostos will lead a team of applications engineers and product managers to drive Spear's roadmap, shape its products, and build on Spear's information exchange with customers and partners. Kostos...
marinelink.com
Rain Lifts Rhine Water Levels, Helps Cool Off Cargo Rates
Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after rain this week, approaching normal levels and helping cool off cargo shipping rates, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Thursday. Prices for cargo shipping are falling as vessels are able to load more freight, they said. Spot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinelink.com
Wind-powered Cargo Capacity Surpasses One Million DWT
Mitsui OSK Line’s installation of wind propulsion technology on a 99,000DWT bulker tips the balance of wind-powered cargo capacity over one million DWT (Photo: MOL) The latest installations of wind propulsion technology on large commercial vessels have tipped the amount of cargo that can be transported on vessels that make use of wind as a renewable energy source over the one million tonnes of deadweight (DWT) milestone.
marinelink.com
Australia Rules Out Curbs on LNG Exports after Producer Deal
Australia will not put curbs on gas exports after reaching a deal with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to avert a forecast supply crunch, Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Thursday. The government threatened the export curbs in August, worrying Asian buyers and LNG investors,...
marinelink.com
Container Rates: Slide Begins as Long-term Shipping Rates Fall -Xeneta
Long-term contracted rates fell by 1.1% in September, marking the first drop since January and one of only three declines in the past 21 months, recent data from the Xeneta Shipping Index (XSI) reveals. However, analysts at Oslo-based Xeneta, which aggregates data from leading global shippers and freight forwarders, expect “it won’t be the last”, with market fundamentals suggesting the “halcyon days” of ever-increasing rates for carriers may be drawing to a close.
Comments / 0