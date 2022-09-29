ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
World News

A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the country’s news agency said.

Sweden’s coastguards told TT they have a vessel on the site of the leak.

All four detected leaks are in international waters – two near Sweden and two near Denmark.

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany.

Neither pipeline was operating but both were filled with gas.

The Danish and Swedish governments believe the leaks off their countries are the result of “deliberate actions”.

Explosions were recorded before the leaks were reported.

A first blast was recorded by seismologists early on Monday south east of the Danish island of Bornholm.

A second, stronger blast north east of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake.

Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Some European officials and energy experts said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage – it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

Speaking on Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

