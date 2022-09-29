Read full article on original website
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
"Miracle plant” thought to be extinct rediscovered in Turkey
A researcher from Istanbul University has rediscovered in Turkey a “miracle plant” consumed widely by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, and long-thought to have become extinct over 2,000 years ago. According to Professor Mahmut Miski, the feruna drudeana plant that he discovered on Mount Hasan in Turkey may well be the famous ancient silphion. This is a plant with thick branching roots and yellow flowers attached to a thick stalk which were crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, food, and even contraception.
New dinosaur discovered in Germany! Skeleton stored in a university museum for 100 years is a previously unknown species, study reveals
The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has been residing in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed. The skeleton was found in Trossingen, south-western Germany, in 1922, and is now part of the University of...
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
Scientists find blue ‘unknown organism’ during exploration of Caribbean Sea floor
NOAA scientists exploring deep-water areas of the Caribbean Sea uncovered what they described as unknown organisms that appeared blue and formless during a recent dive. The strange creatures were found during the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition on Aug. 30 southwest of St. Croix, the agency said. A...
Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
Archaeologists at the University of Oxford's School of Archaeology have used satellite imagery to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures known as "kites" across northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq—most of which had never been previously documented. Led by Dr. Michael Fradley, a team of researchers...
An ocean inside the Earth? Diamond points to water hundreds of kilometers down
The transition zone (TZ) is the name given to the boundary layer that separates the Earth’s upper mantle and the lower mantle. It is located at a depth of 410 to 660 kilometres. The immense pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ causes the olive-green mineral olivine,...
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf
A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
What Will Be the Biggest Role of Termites and Microbial Wood Decay to the Environment in the Future?
Most people believe that termites are an annoyance that eats the wood in residences and commercial buildings. However, these termite species only make up about 4% of all termite species globally. A multinational investigation into termite and microbial wood findings and decay was directed by a tropical biologist. Future ecosystems...
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
