"Miracle plant” thought to be extinct rediscovered in Turkey

A researcher from Istanbul University has rediscovered in Turkey a “miracle plant” consumed widely by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, and long-thought to have become extinct over 2,000 years ago. According to Professor Mahmut Miski, the feruna drudeana plant that he discovered on Mount Hasan in Turkey may well be the famous ancient silphion. This is a plant with thick branching roots and yellow flowers attached to a thick stalk which were crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, food, and even contraception.
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
natureworldnews.com

Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf

A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa

A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
