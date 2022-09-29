Read full article on original website
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
Best Hiking Trail (2022)
700 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 372-3196, mprpd.org/garland-ranch-regional-park. It’s not quite accurate to call Garland Ranch a trail – it’s a vast, nearly 4,500-acre park that climbs up the southern ridge of Carmel Valley onto the doorstep of the Ventana Wilderness. It’s home to serene oak woodlands, stately redwood groves, babbling creeks, a lovely waterfall and, of course, the Carmel River which, for most of the year, flows gently toward the sea. Year in, year out, Garland garners this honor from Weekly readers because it’s a park that has something for everybody, whether a trail runner or someone just out for a casual stroll. And unlike a lot of local parks, Garland is dog-friendly, and a perfect place for humans and their best friends to stretch their legs, bathe in the forest and gaze southward into the wilds of Big Sur or up through the canopy of Garland’s majestic creeks and canyons.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
Best Indian (2022)
565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row, Suite 121,(831) 324-4852 ambrosiaib.com. Whether relaxing in the ambiance of Ambrosia’s flowery patio downtown or stopping for a bite while traversing Cannery Row, this is the spot if you want delicious food that is healthy yet full of rich flavors. All your Indian favorites are here, from rogan josh lamb and garlic naan to tandoori chicken. Want something different? How about tandoori lobster?. There’s a lot to try here. If someday we added a Best Place To Take A Break From Crowded Cannery Row Sidewalks category—pretty much a shoe-in.
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
Best Bar For Gen Xers (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332, asb.beer. The Best Selection award applies to all Alvarado Street locations, Carmel and Salinas as well as the original spot in downtown Monterey. There is a core of beers always on tap and a handwritten list on the chalkboard. Yes, you can open it on your phone with the barcode scanner app, but we’re also talking about Gen Xers here. Xers were the generation that came of age during the first waves of the craft beer revolution, so it’s fitting that this is their top stop – but of course other generations are allowed to bask in all the craft beer glory, too.
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Best Clam Chowder (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.
Truly A Modern Masterpiece in Carmel Valley Features Stunning Contemporary Design and An Impressive List of Amenities Seeking $11.95 Million
The Home in Carmel Valley, a gated estate amongst the rolling hillsides of world-renowned Tehama Golf Club offers a stunning and private setting, an impressive list of amenities is now available for sale. This house located at 10 Alta Madera Ave, Carmel Valley, California offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Tim Allen (Phone: 831-264-1564) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Carmel Valley.
Guide to Open Farm Tours 2022: Get to know Santa Cruz County growers
Inspired by the Open Studios Art Tour, which kicks off this weekend, the Open Farm Tours show kids — and adults — where foods like cheese and salsa start at locations around the Pajaro Valley.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Mystery Spot Santa Cruz: 6 Things You Need to Know
If you travel to the Mystery Spot Santa Cruz, you could find yourself where the laws of gravity don’t apply to your environment. Visiting Santa Cruz is a site where people can observe some crazy optical illusions and weird gravitational phenomena and test them out for themselves. In the...
Best Cannabis Dispensary (2022)
26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 100, Carmel (831) 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com. Big Sur and cannabis go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s fitting that the best dispensary in Monterey County has deep roots on that special region. One step into Big Sur Canna+Botanicals and guests are greeted with genuine smiles and greetings from the staff. A cozy waiting room encased in redwood and well-appointed with couches and magazines is available before meeting with the kind and informative budtenders. Seamless curbside pickup allows for a quick shopping experience with no less personal attention—and dogs in the car get treats. A must-stop for the connoisseur, or the newly curious.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
