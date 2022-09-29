ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9yTG_0iEnGR9T00

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.

Astor is located near the St. Johns River. County officials said the flooding is worse on Tarragona Way.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. Check back later for more details.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup

Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage

In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astor, FL
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake George#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
villages-news.com

Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months

The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
LADY LAKE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
113K+
Followers
127K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy