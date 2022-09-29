12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed.

Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.

Astor is located near the St. Johns River. County officials said the flooding is worse on Tarragona Way.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. Check back later for more details.

