Henrico County, VA

Man injured in shooting with Henrico Police

 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot by Henrico Police when gunfire was exchanged while officers attempted to execute a search warrant late Wednesday night in the 300 block of Crawford Street.

Henrico Police said when they tried to approach the home around 11:30 p.m., a suspect fired shots at them and the officers fired back.

Henrico Fire and EMS were already on the scene as part of the operation, so they were able to render aid to the man who was shot by police and transport him in critical condition to a local hospital.

No officers were injured.

Crawford Street, between Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Delmont Street, will be closed to through traffic while police continue their investigation into the morning hours of Thursday.

Henrico Police said each officer involved will be placed on an administrative assignment as part of investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

