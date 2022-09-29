Hurricane Ian: Cat rescued from rising floods in Florida

A Florida man braved Hurricane Ian and waded through gushing floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat in Florida's Bonita Springs.

Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of Florida as a category 4 storm on Wednesday (29 September) knocking out power for 2.25 and inundating coastal cities with storm surges.

Footage shows the moment the man in Bonita Springs, just south of Fort Myers, lifts the animal to safety.

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis has used residents to pay heed and hunker down for the “nasty” days ahead.

