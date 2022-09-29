ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Hurricane Ian: Cat rescued from rising floods in Florida

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019AWr_0iEnGNrn00

A Florida man braved Hurricane Ian and waded through gushing floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat in Florida's Bonita Springs.

Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of Florida as a category 4 storm on Wednesday (29 September) knocking out power for 2.25 and inundating coastal cities with storm surges.

Footage shows the moment the man in Bonita Springs, just south of Fort Myers, lifts the animal to safety.

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis has used residents to pay heed and hunker down for the “nasty” days ahead.

Comments / 0

 

Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Bonita Springs, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Florida State
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
Ron Desantis
WCVB

Restauranteur with Massachusetts ties lost two restaurants to Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owner of four Florida restaurants and bars, an entrepreneur with Massachusetts ties, said he lost two of his businesses to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. Franco Russo owns Junkanoo Beach and Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach. Both were devastated by...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
erienewsnow.com

Florida reporter describes what it has been like to cover Ian's destruction: Areas are 'completely decimated'

Daniel Glaun woke up on Thursday morning not knowing whether or not his home had fallen victim to Hurricane Ian. Glaun, a reporter at the News-Press, the broadsheet that services Fort Myers, Florida, had slept on a mattress cover inside NPR affiliate WGCU's building, which has become a refuge for journalists in the region who needed a reliable internet connection and power.
FORT MYERS, FL
#Hurricanes
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
Cats
