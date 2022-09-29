Read full article on original website
uky.edu
UK launches 1st child life certificate program in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — Certified child life specialists (CCLS) help to minimize negative hospital experiences by shepherding children and families through the process of illness, hospitalization and oftentimes, trauma. Although many college students and community members may not be familiar with child life specialists, these small but...
uky.edu
Alumni Association awards Sharon Walsh with UK Alumni Professorship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, with a committee chaired by UK Associate Provost for Faculty Advancement G.T. Lineberry, honors a select group of outstanding UK faculty members with the UK Alumni Professorship Awards which have five-year terms. One professorship became vacant last year before the end of the official term, which necessitated an off-cycle selection process to fill the vacated professorship.
uky.edu
Marlene McCarty, Erik Reece featured in conversation on image-making, evolution
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — In conjunction with her University of Kentucky Art Museum exhibition, “Thicker than Water,” artist Marlene McCarty will join author and UK English professor Erik Reece and Museum Director Stuart Horodner to talk about image-making and evolution. The panel presented by UK...
uky.edu
Kentucky Sports Industry Conference to host 1st student conference featuring John Calipari, Steve Young
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — University of Kentucky students Neima Moaven and Drew Rodriguez saw a need for a student organization to enhance UK’s curricular efforts aimed at helping students break into the sports industry. That organization, the Kentucky Sports Industry Conference, will hold its inaugural conference on Friday, Oct. 7, with a full slate of some of the industry’s biggest names.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
musictimes.com
Punchmade Records Is Gearing Up To Be The Hottest Record Label in Kentucky
There has been a recent uptick in the number of hitmakers in the city that is known for being the home of the rap great Punchmade Dev, and this phenomenon has attracted a significant amount of attention and discussion. Dev is at the forefront of the music industry in Lexington as a result of the fact that he manages his own record label, Punchmade Records. He is also paving the way for the other artists and label mates who he collaborates with in this capacity. Examine them by clicking on the links that are shown further down in this paragraph.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
spectrumnews1.com
Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation founders advocating for legislative change
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity met in Frankfort for the fourth time this year to discuss criminal and juvenile justice. The commission on race and access to opportunity is hearing from Kentucky’s pioneers for change and more. Dale Robinson and Amy...
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
WKYT 27
Name released in fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road. According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNo. 7 Kentucky: Welcome back, Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky's lead running back returns to ...
z93country.com
U.S. 27 Widening Project Scheduled to Begin in Lincoln County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the beginning of a project to widen a portion of U.S. 27 in Lincoln County. Work is scheduled to start during the week of Oct. 3. As part of the project, the road will be widened from KY 590 (mile point 18.15) to Bell Street (mile point 18.86). The new configuration will have two lanes of traffic in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project will also include the realignment of Goshen Cutoff Road.
wdrb.com
Lexington police seeking 'Batman burglar' who targets small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He wears a mask that looks like a bat, but this dark knight is no protector of Gotham -- or Lexington. According to a report by LEX 18, someone wearing a Batman mask is breaking into Lexington businesses, and police want to catch the caped crusader of crime and put him behind bars.
Kentucky No. 4 in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
As practice gets underway this week, Kentucky is in the top five of Version 18.0 of the CBS Sports Top And 1. Gary Parrish has the Wildcats at No. 4 behind only Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Houston. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE...
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
