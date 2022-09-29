After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit

This guy certainly has a proven track record for dereliction of duty and an anger management problem. Very telling when so many people signed a no confidence complaint and his previous coworker shared his previous outbursts and inability to conduct himself in a professional manner. This county is already knee deep in infrastructure and municipality issues and they certainly don't need people who hinder the performance of an office as critical as this. I hope he's removed a.s.a.p and that the county might be able to rehire those who quit and get this ship sailing again.
Wow….CDA PRESS!!!! Thanks for being bias!!!! NOT……Not saying I’m for the guy but it sure SEEMS LIKE…..ALOT OF BLAME IS PUT ON HIM….For an angry community over property taxes!!! Maybe they are creating a fall guy to distract us from our upcoming tax bill???……..THANK ABOUT IT PEOPLE!!
