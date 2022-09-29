Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doctor (2022)
SVMC Primecare, 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Suite 100, Monterey; (831) 624-7070. Rebecca Abundis, an internal medicine specialist, is tops with her patients for a very good reason: She listens. Online reviews by patients over and over again note how Abundis makes the time to really listen to their concerns and questions. She carefully reviews health information and explains treatment plans in terms that patients can understand. Her experience, knowledge, listening skills and caring attitude toward her patients are what have helped her top the Weekly’s Best Of list repeatedly.
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Air quality testing showed no hazards to human health amid battery fire in Moss Landing.
When a lithium-ion battery caught fire at PG&E's Moss Landing Elkhorn battery storage facility on Tuesday, Sept. 20, it was 1:30am. Few people were out and about, and there was little disruption beyond the footprint of the plant itself and the firefighters who responded to the scene. A few hours...
Press Banner
A Day in the ER With Dignity Health
The phone rang, and my doctor’s assistant was on the other end. “Janet, our office is not equipped to help you; you must go to the ER (emergency room) today.”. I was almost out the door heading to a 1:1 meeting over the hill before the call. After it, I wondered to myself whether my symptoms were the tell-tell signs of a serious ailment such as a stroke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Cannabis Dispensary (2022)
26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 100, Carmel (831) 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com. Big Sur and cannabis go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s fitting that the best dispensary in Monterey County has deep roots on that special region. One step into Big Sur Canna+Botanicals and guests are greeted with genuine smiles and greetings from the staff. A cozy waiting room encased in redwood and well-appointed with couches and magazines is available before meeting with the kind and informative budtenders. Seamless curbside pickup allows for a quick shopping experience with no less personal attention—and dogs in the car get treats. A must-stop for the connoisseur, or the newly curious.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
pajaronian.com
Group calls for increased buffer zones
Note: reporter Todd Guild contributed to this report. SALINAS—The pesticide Telone–also known as 1,3-D–is thought to be so dangerous that it is banned in 34 countries. And yet, despite having been disallowed in California from 1990-94, it is still used on crops, including on local farms. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
montereycountyweekly.com
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
icytales.com
Mystery Spot Santa Cruz: 6 Things You Need to Know
If you travel to the Mystery Spot Santa Cruz, you could find yourself where the laws of gravity don’t apply to your environment. Visiting Santa Cruz is a site where people can observe some crazy optical illusions and weird gravitational phenomena and test them out for themselves. In the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
andnowuknow.com
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
'Imminent' need for Narcan on campus: School safety leader says fentanyl threat is real, preparation is key
The death of a 15-year-old girl on campus at Hollywood's Bernstein High School several weeks ago, and the prevalence of rainbow-colored versions of the drug that look like popular candies, provide the latest evidence that the fentanyl epidemic remains too close for comfort when it comes to families, children and schools. This is why Santa Cruz County safety officer Jennifer Buesing is calling on school districts to take the need for on-campus Narcan deadly seriously.
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Electrician (2022)
Trying to fix electrical problems without proper training would be like flying a kite in a thunderstorm. It worked out for Ben Franklin but trying to fix modern electrical issues could land you in a hospital, not on the $100 bill. M. Bruno Electric is so in-demand, he doesn’t need a website to advertise. Tradespeople’s worth can be valued in word-of-mouth recommendations—and readers’ votes in the Weekly’s Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Comments / 0