ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Global City Norwich goes on hiatus. What happens now?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago

NORWICH — Even though Suki Lagrito has resigned from the role that she may be best known for, liaison for Global City Norwich , she said it’s a good time to determine where the organization goes next.

Last week, it was announced during the Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) meeting that Lagrito would resign and the organization would go on hiatus while the NCDC and the Chelsea Groton Foundation assess the organization’s progress, and decide on its future.

Since there were events sponsored by Global City Norwich almost constantly, there hadn’t been the time to properly see how things are going, Lagrito said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eX8n_0iEnCuPa00

“I like long-term planning and long-term results,” she said. “Nothing shortsighted, because (then) we’re not doing ourselves any justice to the dollars and hard work (the Chelsea Groton Foundation) has put in.”

A ceremony rededicating Norwich's peace poles this month was the last Global City Norwich event before the break. None of the organization's major events, such as the street festivals and flag raisings, have yet been canceled, as they typically take place during the warmer months. No clear end date for the hiatus been set.

Norwich peace poles What does it mean to be an International Peace City? Explaining Norwich's 'peace poles.'

"What better time to take a pause, access the results, and make sure we are achieving everything we should be achieving," NCDC President Kevin Brown said.

What does a Global City Norwich hiatus mean?

Global City Norwich's overall goal of supporting culture and business to help revitalize downtown Norwich and the city as a whole won't go away, Brown said, even after the hiatus. The name and some of the program focuses could change.

The program will maintain funds already awarded to it, which includes grants and American Rescue Plan funds from Norwich, Brown said.

Greeneville revitalization How a mother-son team is bringing community back to Norwich's Greeneville neighborhood

The hiatus lets Lagrito visit family back in Vancouver, where she grew up. Since Canada’s travel rules were strict throughout the pandemic, it would have been too challenging for her to go and visit, she said.

“That would mean if I wanted to visit my family for one week, I would have to quarantine (for more than four weeks),” Lagrito said. “The program would have completely bombed if I said I’m taking a whole month off.”

It’s important to keep the organization going, to make people of different cultures comfortable in the city, and to help revive the downtown, City Councilor Swaranjit Singh said.

“We need people from other cities and other states to come to downtown Norwich, explore our city, and that’s the only way we can build trust,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2IqG_0iEnCuPa00

Lagrito has been important in Global City Norwich's success in making "our multicultural city feel like everyone is welcomed, and they're welcomed in the business community," Brown said.

What has Global City Norwich done?

Through Lagrito’s time leading Global City Norwich, the organization became known for holding the various different street festivals and flag raisings for different cultures around the city, as well as helping facilitate entrepreneurship in the city.

Global City Norwich's business impact led directly to helping create 10 businesses, and two courses of the organization's Working Labs taught entrepreneurial skills to 20 people, Brown said.

Farming in CT Fresh edamame? With a nod to Japanese cooking, this CT farm grows food not easily found

Before Global City Norwich, events in the city about cultural diversity were mostly small and in the library, said Otis Library Multicultural Services Coordinator Bassem Gayed.

“Instead of just doing a program for Hispanic Heritage Month in the library, Suki and the program would organize that on a bigger scale, with performers, and food trucks and vendors,” he said.

Events came to focus on specific cultures, like Peruvian and Dominican culture. For others, these events became opportunities to learn, dispel stereotypes, and come together, Gayed said.

Global City emphasized the city’s cultures in this way to be truly accepting, not just accepting bits and pieces. For example, Lagrito brought up how some people mistakenly homogenize Spanish-speaking cultures, even though they have their own unique culture and tradition.

Griswold volleyball Griswold is taking over the Eastern Connecticut girls volleyball hierarchy. Here's why.

“It’s like saying (to an American) ‘oh yeah, you’re Canadian or British or something,’” Lagrito said.

In turn, Global City Norwich's co-operation with different communities, and the volunteers that wanted their culture celebrated, has made the organization more than a brand, "but an actual sentiment to be recognized," Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HD4c7_0iEnCuPa00

Lagrito has been known to keep working after hours to help stage the events, said Gary Wolinski, who regularly volunteered for Global City Norwich, and was on the Polish Fest Committee.

“I know that Suki was the main component to the whole operation, so for somebody to take that over could be a major undertaking,” he said.

Alderman Derell Wilson also said Lagrito has contributed a lot of time to Global City Norwich, and she deserves a break to see family.

“I am always of the motto ‘family comes first’,” he said.

What happens next?

Lagrito said that she’ll still be active in the community and more available through the Norwich Street Art Collective, the Norwich Rotary, and running The Main Plug, a streetwear store.

“The community here is a part of the fabric of my being, and it’s really grown on me,” she said.

Whatever path revitalization takes in downtown, Lagrito said she wants to be a part of it. However, she said city and community leaders need to step up to keep positive change going.

Killingly football Meet football's Exarhoulias twins. The linemen drive Killingly with leadership, hard work

“The negativity needs to stop, but the community has to make the change,” Lagrito said.

While more people have come to the city over the years, it was still a culturally diverse place even in the 1960’s and 1970’s, with Cape Verdeans, Irish, Polish, and others were there, Woliski said. However, what needs to be done next, whether or not it builds on the work of Global City Norwich and Lagrito.

“It’s all meant to be a positive push to build it back up,” Wolinski said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Global City Norwich goes on hiatus. What happens now?

Comments / 2

Related
par-newhaven.org

Cuban UN Ambassadors Visit to Connecticut

Perhaps the highest level Cuban diplomatic delegation just visited Connecticut since Fidel Castro stopped at New Haven’s Union Station on his way to Boston in 1959. On September 9 and 10, Cuban United Nations Ambassadors Pedro Luis Pedroso and Yuri A. Gala made the extraordinary trip to Connecticut to celebrate the passage of two resolutions by two major city councils that call on the United States to end its illegal 62-year blockade of Cuba.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
City
Griswold, CT
New Haven Independent

Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven

Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global City#The Hiatus#Girls Volleyball#Ncdc
thesuffieldobserver.com

Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information

The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford homeless shelter making $3.4M move to former Days Inn hotel building

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pandemic solution will become the future of Hartford’s strategy to help people without housing in the city, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. “The new location for the McKinney shelter will allow us to move away from a congregate shelter to a model that supports a […]
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
ROCKY HILL, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy