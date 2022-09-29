Read full article on original website
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders don't stray far from this year's design
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best phones this year, and Samsung has long been at work on its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Thanks to the publication of some CAD renders, we recently had our first real teases of how both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely look, with those renders hinting at possible design changes for the upcoming phones. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, might end up feeling a lot more familiar, based on what we can see in a set of new renders.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
NFL・
Weekend poll: Will you watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event this week?
Bombarded by more leaks than any smartphone company in the industry, Google gave up on trying to keep secrets over a year ago. Instead, it's been giving us teases and glimpses of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all summer long. This week, Google's taking the stage in New York City to officially unveil its latest lineup of gadgets, and even though the leaks have been relentless, it's still an exciting time to be a gadget fan.
How to unblock a number on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Samsung allows you to block contacts on the top Galaxy phones. When things go south with someone, you can block their number on your phone to avoid calls and messages. If you accidentally blocked an unknown number or sorted out differences with your friend or family, you should unblock their number on your Galaxy phone.
Google tries to make iPhone and Android texting less terrible despite Apple’s resistance
Google has been pestering Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to offer a better messaging experience to both Android and iPhone users. But then, the Cupertino giant has no incentive to make iMessage work better with Android—the service acts as an ecosystem lock-in for Apple. With no support from the iPhone maker, Google has been working on fixing some common texting annoyances between iPhone and Android. In February, Google Messages was updated to support iPhone reactions—the company was literally translating iMessage reactions to something recognizable on Android to achieve this. And now, Google is testing allowing Android users to send reactions to texts from iPhone users.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro specs leak reveals familiar-looking products
Google is getting ready to release the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 4, alongside some further ecosystem products like the Pixel Watch and potentially a new Nest Wifi router. While Google teased its new smartphone series a lot over the past few months, we haven’t had the chance to get a full overview of the hardware inside the handsets. That’s now changing thanks to prolific leaker Yogesh Brar. His leaks confirm that there might not be too many changes to the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6.
Verizon Pixel 6 owners are getting the September security update after a long wait
It hasn't been a smooth ride for Pixel 6 owners since its arrival last year. Not too long after its official release, Google released and then subsequently pulled the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 flagships. It wasn't until February 2022 that the Pixel 6 series received its first on-time monthly security update. Customers would have hoped that these annoying delays were a thing of the past, but that's still not the case as evidenced by some Pixel 6 owners getting the September 2022 security release more than 10 days after it was originally made available.
How to use your Android phone as a hotspot
There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
Google Pixel Watch retail box shows up in the wild
Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, a new Nest Wifi router, and probably some more new devices at its October 6 event. The company has already revealed a fair bit about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, with recent teasers showing off the design in all its glory. It also confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders would open on October 6. Rumors suggest the device would then go on sale two weeks later, starting October 18. There has not been much information about the Pixel Watch's availability, but it looks like it could also launch around the same time as the new Pixel phones.
Samsung’s Expert RAW camera finally supports its 2020 flagship phones
Samsung's Expert RAW app provides greater control over the cameras of your Galaxy phone, allowing you to take even better photos. The app debuted in beta on the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021 and launched publicly with the Galaxy S22 lineup this year. Samsung promised to expand Expert RAW's availability to its previous-gen flagship Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra. Its initial timeline stated the app would be compatible with its 2020 flagship Galaxy phones by the first half of 2022. But due to validation issues, the support was delayed. Three months after the promised timeline, Expert RAW has been finally updated with support for Samsung's two-generation old premium devices.
The Pixel Watch’s bezels sure look smaller in Google’s reuploaded teaser video
The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
How to customize Always On Display in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's Always On Display (AOD) functionality has been around for years. Once limited to the company's flagships and midrange phones, you'll find AOD functionality on all the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It is a handy feature to have as you can check the date/time and know if you have any unread notifications with just a glance at your phone's screen. While the implementation was pretty bare-bones when the feature first debuted, it continues to improve with every update. You can customize the AOD on your Samsung Galaxy phone with AR stickers, emojis, different clock styles, or even use a custom image.
The new motorola edge is a powerful smartphone built to handle everything life throws at you
Buying a new smartphone can be a daunting task. These days, walk into any carrier store and you’ll be bombarded with gimmicky features, extravagant promises, and rising prices. You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get an incredible experience. The new motorola edge is designed to give you a flagship-like experience without breaking the bank, and right now, you can grab one at a special limited-time launch price.
With the Pixel 7, 'Pixel phone' finally means something more than Android enthusiasm
The Pixel 7's launch event is just one week away, and the expectations around this phone couldn't be higher. No matter how much we learn before the event — including from Google itself — it seems obvious the Pixel 7 is destined to mark itself as one of the best Android phones around. Despite this, it still feels like the Pixel brand struggles to carve out an identity for itself, even after over half a decade of releases. It's a problem that has likely plagued sales numbers for the series, too — after all, we know most of the phones haven't been runaway successes. To that end, it's worth revisiting what each Pixel brought to the table, and how the Pixel 6 onward serves as a new beginning for the lineup.
Your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is learning a thing or two from the Watch 5
Before Google and Samsung teamed up to revive the Wear OS platform, the Korean giant ruled the Android smartwatch ecosystem with its Tizen-based Galaxy Watch lineup. These wearables are no longer among the best Android smartwatches on the market, but you still can't go wrong with them. What's impressive is that despite releasing the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineup over the last year, Samsung has not forgotten its Tizen watches. It is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Watch 3 with some new watch faces and other improvements.
OnePlus’s budget smartwatch will track 100+ workouts and pack over 100+ watch faces
After months of leaks, OnePlus teased its first Nord-branded smartwatch last week, the OnePlus Nord Watch. Unlike the OnePlus Watch, the Nord Watch is rumored to be a budget offering focusing on fitness tracking. The wearable should go official in the next few days, but OnePlus has revealed some of its key specs ahead of that. This is typical of the company as it helps to create further hype surrounding the device.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be here soon enough to turn you off the Pixel 7
While all eyes might be on the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch, it's not the only flagship smartphone series waiting in the wings. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 remain Samsung's hottest new devices, they won't stay that way forever. The Galaxy S23 is expected to appear on store shelves in the first few months of 2023, and if you're feeling impatient, we have good news. New rumors indicate S23 buyers won't need to wait as long as shoppers did for the S22.
