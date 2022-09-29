Read full article on original website
santaclaritamagazine.com
Empowering HeArts 2022
Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the Executive Director and a Photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Here to Stay
A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Zonta Presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST ®: Short Films By And About Women
Women in Film celebrates a screening of eight LUNAFEST® films created by women and about women on October 6, 2022 at Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall presented by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Each film artistically involves the audience in important aspects of modern life at a...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Growing Our Community of Care
My company Otter matches families who need childcare with caregivers in their community. We’ve learned a lot about what makes for a good match when it comes to childcare and we’re taking what we’ve learned and adapting it to better serve the families of Santa Clarita. When...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Make a Blanket Day Drive-Thru Scheduled for October 22
SCV Project Linus continues to provide support to the community through its many blankets its Chapter Coordinator Sharon Garvar and her students at Academy of the Canyons (AOC) share with local youth. This group is planning its biannual Make a Blanket Day (MABD) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at College of the Canyons East Gym. The event will be in person. For those who would like to participate, they can visit www.scvprojectlinus.org; there, instructions can be found on how to make blankets.
santaclaritamagazine.com
You Are Invited! A Sunset Gala for Parkinson’s Research
Please join Nancy Dee Horak at her beautiful home in Valencia for a spectacular private event which promises to be a night to remember. “HELLOooo … BROADWAY!”, a ‘Parkinson’s Fundraising’ project is an historic chronological Revue of Broadway Musicals throughout the years and how they impacted the growth of NYC, why it became known as the ‘Great White Way’…and today, the ‘Big Apple’!
santaclaritamagazine.com
Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep
Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, October 15 from 8am-11am at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy. The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Proceeds raised are critical to support...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Missing Cocktails on the Roof? Save the Date for the New “Share the Love” Event!
Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID shutdown and venue limitations left us with our last event in 2019. WE’RE BACK AND EVEN BETTER! Welcome Hello Subaru of Valencia who, as WiSH Education Foundation’s newest partner, has generously offered to be our presenting sponsor for the new “Share the Love” event, which highlights their strong commitment to community.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival Returns October 8 in Palmdale
The seventh annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Music, art, food, artisan creations, painting classes,...
santaclaritamagazine.com
HorrorHaus Film Festival at The MAIN Three days of thrills and chills just in time for Halloween
Grab some popcorn! The 7th Annual HorrorHaus Film Festival is back with three days of scares at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, October 28 – October 30, 2022. The three-day event will celebrate the best in indie horror with a full slate of short and feature-length films, trailers, music videos, and student work.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
santaclaritamagazine.com
MEND Health & Wellness Recovery Solutions in Valencia
Whether you are interested in improving your overall quality of life or looking for new ways to find pain relief, prevent injuries, and accelerate your recovery time, our highly experienced team at MEND Health & Wellness has a solution for you. Our warm and welcoming office located in Valencia and the surrounding Valencia areas offer advanced, affordable treatment methods proven to work quickly and effectively.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch 2022 October 1st-31st
Pumpkin Patch Open Daily from 9AM to 6PM and Harvest Festival open on weekends from 9AM to 6PM. It is Free admission and free parking!. Saturdays and Sundays: Wool Spinning Demonstrations, Forging Demonstration, Goat Milking Demonstrations, Pig Races, Festival food, concessions, live music, local performances, Attractions available for purchase include: horse rides, pony rides, farm animal visits, archery, axe throwing, straw bale maze, slide, wagon rides, farm train, crafts, pumpkin decorating.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Tickets on Sale Now for the 2022 State of the City Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood!
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight all the progress our City has made over the last three and a half decades.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message Mayor Laurene Weste Join us for State of the City
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on October 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood. You will learn how Santa Clarita went from seven parks in 1987, to the 36 amazing parks we have today. You will hear about the landmark events that shaped our City and how Cityhood has resulted in millions of dollars remaining in our community. These funds have enabled the City to provide new facilities, programs and services our residents want. Some of these include 36 parks, more than 100 miles of off-street trails, 13,000 acres of preserved open space, three Metrolink Stations, three libraries, two community centers, anti-drug programs for youth, hundreds of sports and recreation programs, the Aquatic Center, Skatepark, Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, The Cube, traffic and road improvements, just to name a few of the achievements over the last 35 years.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Ballet’s Nutcracker Returns To The Performing Arts Center
Three years ago the Santa Clarita Ballet celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history, the 25th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Ballet’s dazzling Nutcracker. When the curtain came down on their last performance in December 2019 no one would have guessed how long before they would be able to present their beloved holiday classic to the Santa Clarita Valley again.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Family Promise of SCV – Third Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their Third Annual Golf Tournament at 12/noon on Monday, October 24, 2022. Andy Gump is once again the Title Sponsor. “Andy Gump is honored and proud to support Family Promise again as Title Sponsor for their 2022 Golf Tournament to raise funds to support families experiencing homelessness. We are thankful for what they do to help families in need” says Nancy Gump, VP/CEO of Andy Gump.
