How to use your Android phone as a hotspot
There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
Some Galaxy S22 phones plagued by inability to receive SMS messages
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy today, with the winning combination of top-tier hardware plus frequent updates. Unfortunately, not all software is perfect, and Samsung seems to have run into a little trouble with its September update for the Galaxy S22 series, as customers in the US complain about their phones failing to receive SMS messages several times a day.
Verizon Pixel 6 owners are getting the September security update after a long wait
It hasn't been a smooth ride for Pixel 6 owners since its arrival last year. Not too long after its official release, Google released and then subsequently pulled the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 flagships. It wasn't until February 2022 that the Pixel 6 series received its first on-time monthly security update. Customers would have hoped that these annoying delays were a thing of the past, but that's still not the case as evidenced by some Pixel 6 owners getting the September 2022 security release more than 10 days after it was originally made available.
How to unblock a number on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Samsung allows you to block contacts on the top Galaxy phones. When things go south with someone, you can block their number on your phone to avoid calls and messages. If you accidentally blocked an unknown number or sorted out differences with your friend or family, you should unblock their number on your Galaxy phone.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Google tries to make iPhone and Android texting less terrible despite Apple’s resistance
Google has been pestering Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to offer a better messaging experience to both Android and iPhone users. But then, the Cupertino giant has no incentive to make iMessage work better with Android—the service acts as an ecosystem lock-in for Apple. With no support from the iPhone maker, Google has been working on fixing some common texting annoyances between iPhone and Android. In February, Google Messages was updated to support iPhone reactions—the company was literally translating iMessage reactions to something recognizable on Android to achieve this. And now, Google is testing allowing Android users to send reactions to texts from iPhone users.
The best video players on Android in 2022
Video codecs exist for several reasons. Some are better suited for compression purposes, while others are better at DRM, and the list goes on. Many are also defined by the devices they are best suited for. Android natively supports video codec standards, including H.263, H.264 AVC, MPEG-4 SP, and VP8.
Weekend poll: Do you prefer curved or flat displays on phones?
Believe it or not, it's been over eight years since Samsung unveiled its first smartphone with a curved display: the Galaxy Note Edge. A weird phone with a weirder gimmick, the original Edge only curved on one side, leaving the phone lopsided. Most buyers probably opted to buy the Galaxy Note 4 that year, but Samsung wasn't done with its curved experiment. These days, it's not hard to find curved displays, especially on flagships. That's not to say everyone's a fan, of course — in fact, it's safe to say some users can't stand a sloped screen.
How to customize Always On Display in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's Always On Display (AOD) functionality has been around for years. Once limited to the company's flagships and midrange phones, you'll find AOD functionality on all the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It is a handy feature to have as you can check the date/time and know if you have any unread notifications with just a glance at your phone's screen. While the implementation was pretty bare-bones when the feature first debuted, it continues to improve with every update. You can customize the AOD on your Samsung Galaxy phone with AR stickers, emojis, different clock styles, or even use a custom image.
With the Pixel 7, 'Pixel phone' finally means something more than Android enthusiasm
The Pixel 7's launch event is just one week away, and the expectations around this phone couldn't be higher. No matter how much we learn before the event — including from Google itself — it seems obvious the Pixel 7 is destined to mark itself as one of the best Android phones around. Despite this, it still feels like the Pixel brand struggles to carve out an identity for itself, even after over half a decade of releases. It's a problem that has likely plagued sales numbers for the series, too — after all, we know most of the phones haven't been runaway successes. To that end, it's worth revisiting what each Pixel brought to the table, and how the Pixel 6 onward serves as a new beginning for the lineup.
The new motorola edge is a powerful smartphone built to handle everything life throws at you
Buying a new smartphone can be a daunting task. These days, walk into any carrier store and you’ll be bombarded with gimmicky features, extravagant promises, and rising prices. You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get an incredible experience. The new motorola edge is designed to give you a flagship-like experience without breaking the bank, and right now, you can grab one at a special limited-time launch price.
Google Chrome learns how to count tabs correctly on Android
If you pride yourself on organization in all things, tab grouping in Google Chrome is probably one of your favorite things ever (though if you turn tab groups off, we won't judge). Then again, it feels like the majority of Android users end up opening heaps of tabs on top of each other without a second thought, and only end up engaging with groups by accident. Wherever your felings on them lie, Google is now showing tab groups a little love, as it finally gets smart about how Chrome tallies them up.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Upgrade your phone: Enter to win a motorola edge - 2022!
The new motorola edge - 2022 is a show-stopper. With its crystal clear 6.6” OLED display and consistently great performance — powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1050 SoC — it’ll be the best phone upgrade you’ve made in years. And with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage out of the box, this is a phone you’ll want to hold onto for many years.
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
Amazon's got new security cameras coming, including a $100 floodlight cam
Amazon maintains two lines of smart security cameras under the Blink and Ring brands, and today, at its Devices & Services Event, it announced new entires to both. There's a new Blink floodlight camera, a motorized mount for the existing Blink Mini camera, and two new Ring spotlight cams. Some of the new cameras are available for pre-order starting today, though the Blink floodlight camera isn't just yet.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be here soon enough to turn you off the Pixel 7
While all eyes might be on the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch, it's not the only flagship smartphone series waiting in the wings. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 remain Samsung's hottest new devices, they won't stay that way forever. The Galaxy S23 is expected to appear on store shelves in the first few months of 2023, and if you're feeling impatient, we have good news. New rumors indicate S23 buyers won't need to wait as long as shoppers did for the S22.
Android Auto's delayed redesign looks to be more customizable than Apple CarPlay
Google announced a big Android Auto redesign back in May 2022 that would bring a new dashboard view to the car infotainment system, but so far, we haven’t seen the promised revamp in the wild. That’s despite the fact that the redesign was initially expected to roll out “just in time for the summer.” We've seen the new three-pane interface activated via root before, but now, a tinkerer was able to activate a new two-pane view on their Android Auto interface showing Spotify and Google Maps side-by-side.
With Amazon's latest Echo updates, Google's Nest speakers have some serious catching up to do
When the Nest Audio was released in 2020, I gave it a glowing review. At the time, in the context of other Assistant-equipped smart speakers on the market, I couldn't find much to complain about: it was a better version of the Google Home speaker it replaced, with a modern look and great sound for its size, and it was offered at a very reasonable $99 price point — $30 cheaper than its predecessor was at launch. To this day, it's one of our favorite smart speakers. But at its Devices & Services Event today, Amazon announced new versions of its Echo Dot speakers — and updates to existing devices — that are making me question my whole Google-based smart home setup.
