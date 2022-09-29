The Pixel 7's launch event is just one week away, and the expectations around this phone couldn't be higher. No matter how much we learn before the event — including from Google itself — it seems obvious the Pixel 7 is destined to mark itself as one of the best Android phones around. Despite this, it still feels like the Pixel brand struggles to carve out an identity for itself, even after over half a decade of releases. It's a problem that has likely plagued sales numbers for the series, too — after all, we know most of the phones haven't been runaway successes. To that end, it's worth revisiting what each Pixel brought to the table, and how the Pixel 6 onward serves as a new beginning for the lineup.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO