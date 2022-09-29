ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake Oaks, CA

Comments / 1

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City

Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
WOODLAND, CA
KXL

Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours

MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Clearlake, CA
Clearlake Oaks, CA
Accidents
Clearlake Oaks, CA
Crime & Safety
Clearlake, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Clearlake Oaks, CA
Clearlake, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
ksro.com

Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane

A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
WINDSOR, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake

LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
LUCERNE, CA
kymkemp.com

Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO

On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
COVELO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#Major Injury Reported#Ocean Shores Drive
CBS San Francisco

Update: Northbound Highway 101 in Windsor reopens after major injury collision

SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said.  CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.
WINDSOR, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Conducting DUI Checkpoint Friday Night

Santa Rosa police will conduct a DUI Checkpoint tonight at an undisclosed location. It’s scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. Checkpoint locations are determined from data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Besides being dangerous and illegal, the consequences of getting a DUI are expensive: Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for the DUI Checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

3 dead and 2 injured in I-80 wrong-way collision

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning three people died and two were injured after a car traveling the wrong way on I-80 crashed into another vehicle on the road. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, an Infiniti sedan was traveling, west of Richards Blvd and going the “wrong way eastbound in the westbound […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
mendofever.com

Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer

A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate

The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy