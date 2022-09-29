ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Rob Cagle
6d ago

Prayers to the family and his/hers fellow coworkers and friends of the officer. May God give you Comfort and peace during this time of lose.

Greg Gonzalez
6d ago

This is so sad I was driving to work this morning and i seen multiple cop cars in a line driving down the highway for there fellow coworker I wish there family the best and may he/she Rest In Peace.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
news9.com

OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC

Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
KTLO

Oklahoma man killed in Newton County accident Sunday

A motorcyclist from Oklahoma has been killed in a crash in Newton County. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 71-year-old Clifton Caughron of Yukon, Oklahoma. According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Caughron’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by another vehicle in the opposite lane.
